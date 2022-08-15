DOJ Urges Judge to Keep Trump Search Warrant Affidavit Sealed to Protect National Security Investigation

Read full article on original website
Related
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Time is running out. The justice department must indict Trump | Laurence H Tribe and Dennis Aftergut
If Trump or any of the likely Republican nominees win in 2024, they will immediately move to protect those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
POLITICO
Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.
Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
Former homeland-security advisor for Mike Pence said she once 'found classified documents in the ladies' room'
"You do have a responsibility to protect the information," Olivia Troye, a former security advisor, said. "You don't carry it home and store it."
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
RELATED PEOPLE
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
As president, Trump approved a law increasing penalties for mishandling classified info. It could come back to bite him.
Donald Trump in 2018 signed a sweeping national security bill into law. The bill increased punishments for those who mishandle classified information. The measure is of note after the Mar-a-Lago raid, thought to be connected to government documents. A bill that Donald Trump signed into law in 2018 could be...
Trump search: Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act
FBI agents who searched President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal. The...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Trump lawyer told DOJ in June that all classified documents were returned
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A lawyer for former President Donald Trump signed a written declaration in June claiming all classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government, it was reported Saturday. The signed letter has not previously been reported on but was made after Jay Bratt, the...
Washington Examiner
Judge rules new details from FBI's Trump raid will be revealed
A magistrate judge will unseal further Justice Department records related to the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — though how much of the affidavit itself will be made public remains unknown. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Aug. 5 warrant for...
Attorney General Garland ‘Personally’ Approved FBI’s Search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home, Asks Judge to Unseal Documents
Days after the unprecedented search of a former president’s primary residence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department moved to unseal the judicially authorized warrant on Donald Trump’s home and safe at Mar-a-Lago. “Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Details On Top Secret Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday carried out an unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. What Happened: According to the search warrant released by the U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida on Friday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Some documents are marked as top secret, meant only to be available to notable government officials.
FBI seizes privileged Trump records during raid; DOJ opposes request for independent review: sources
EXCLUSIVE: The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers' request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records.
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by...
CNBC
Judge says some of DOJ's affidavit used to obtain Mar-a-Lago search warrant can be unsealed
A federal judge said that a version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago can be unsealed. The Department of Justice had asked Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart not to unseal the affidavit, arguing that it could compromise the national security probe.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0