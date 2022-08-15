ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

DOJ Urges Judge to Keep Trump Search Warrant Affidavit Sealed to Protect National Security Investigation

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
POLITICO

Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.

Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump search: Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act

FBI agents who searched President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal. The...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#National Security#The Department Of Justice
Washington Examiner

Judge rules new details from FBI's Trump raid will be revealed

A magistrate judge will unseal further Justice Department records related to the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — though how much of the affidavit itself will be made public remains unknown. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Aug. 5 warrant for...
POTUS
Law & Crime

Attorney General Garland ‘Personally’ Approved FBI’s Search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home, Asks Judge to Unseal Documents

Days after the unprecedented search of a former president’s primary residence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department moved to unseal the judicially authorized warrant on Donald Trump’s home and safe at Mar-a-Lago. “Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Benzinga

New Details On Top Secret Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday carried out an unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. What Happened: According to the search warrant released by the U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida on Friday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Some documents are marked as top secret, meant only to be available to notable government officials.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

FBI seizes privileged Trump records during raid; DOJ opposes request for independent review: sources

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers' request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records.
POTUS
The Associated Press

FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by...
POTUS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy