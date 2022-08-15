ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Numerous storms with heavy rain and frequent light through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms will continue this evening setting us up for a wet a stormy rest of your work week. A stalled frontal boundary sitting over the Gulf Coast will set the stage for a very unsettled few days ahead. Several batches of storms will develop over Mississippi and slid into Alabama and Northwest Florida. We will keep a 40-50% rain chance around through the night with lows in the lower 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa County traffic advisory for August 14-20

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
University of Florida

Come on in… The Water Is Fine! Well… It’s Better

When I joined Florida Sea Grant in 2012 my advisory committee told me water quality was one of their major concerns. Makes sense really. Some members were from the tourism and boating industry. Some were from commercial and recreational fishing. Others were homeowners. ALL had concerns. ALL depended on clean water for the success of their business and for the quality of their own lives. It is a big concern.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa traffic advisory includes 30-day road closure

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

