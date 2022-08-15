Tempe officials welcome Inflation Reduction Act

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will help Tempe reach its 2050 carbon neutrality goals and further its 2021 Climate Action Plan Update aims, according to a news release from the city.

Mayor Corey Woods said he is encouraged and grateful for the real opportunities the IRA will now bring to households and businesses when it comes to lower energy bills, new types of jobs and easier access to more sustainable daily practices.

“Communities all across the country will benefit from this historic legislation,” said Woods in a statement. “We have worked for years with residents, businesses, climate experts and young people to make strategic investments for Tempe’s future. The IRA will allow Tempe to shift our current sustainability efforts into high gear.”

The IRA will support the actions and plans Tempe has undertaken alongside businesses and residents in recent years, including the four core agenda areas within the city’s Climate Action Plan:

Business: the IRA will improve access to new technologies in drought resilience, energy savings and electric vehicles.

Youth: the IRA will bring funding for school districts, sustainable agriculture and tree canopy cover.

Neighborhood: the IRA will boost efforts in resilience and extreme heat.

Climate Justice: the IRA will bolster funding for tribal sustainability partnerships, home energy retrofits and an electric transit fleet.

Tempe Sustainability Director Dr. Braden Kay expressed gratitude for the partnership and work of the city’s Sustainability and Resilience Commission, Unlimited Potential, Local First Arizona, and other partners in helping to position Tempe to take best advantage of the IRA’s benefits.

“We are ready to use IRA to invest more, in a shorter timeframe, which is good for our residents, city and environment,” Kay said. “We can use this opportunity to create jobs, lower energy costs, expand electric vehicle adoption, shade our city with trees and address climate justice issues.”

The City Council has been expanding investments in climate action, including several new investments in the current 2022-23 fiscal year:

Personnel – Four new employees to work on youth engagement, climate justice, neighborhood action, policy and grants.

Capital improvements – New funding for electric vehicle charging, resilient energy hubs and green stormwater infrastructure.

Policy – Funding for roadmaps for local food, a clean energy economy, electric vehicles and a Resilient Tempe Master Plan.

Programs – Funding for urban forestry, energy equity and other programs.

To learn more about Tempe's Office of Sustainability and Resilience, or read the 2021 Climate Action Plan update, please visit tempe.gov/SustainableTempe.