San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio police arrest suspect in food mart robbery, carjacking

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing money from a food mart and then carjacking a driver, records show. In the first incident on Sunday, the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Nathan Flores, robbed the Amigos Food Mart in the 2100 block of S. Zarzamora St., according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Man stole Yeti coolers from Academy, threatened staff with stun gun, Selma police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was accused of stealing Yeti coolers from an Academy in Selma and threatening an employee with a stun gun, according to records. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Michael Anthony Patino, 32, went to the store in the 15300 block of Interstate 35 North on Aug. 11 and grabbed two yeti Hopper coolers, which retail for at least $250 each.
SELMA, TX
NewsBreak
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for man accused of killing 6-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man they say killed his 6-month-old son in August 2021. Police said they were dispatched to a Northeast Side hospital on Aug. 14, 2021, in response to a child with traumatic injuries. Medical staff did not believe the guardian’s story coincided with the infant’s injuries, according to police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests

SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

