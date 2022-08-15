ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Taylorsville Times

Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home

Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

KPD seeking assistance identifying larceny suspect

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a larceny suspect. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) identity is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern High School student brings gun to campus

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Suspicious device removed by bomb squad, Havelock intersection back open

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A suspicious device found in Havelock has been removed by bomb squads from MCAS Cherry Point and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the intersection of McCotter Blvd. and Kyle Dr. is back open, making for easier travel for drivers that need to get to Highway 101 or U.S. 70.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Co. man facing drug charges after shots-fired call

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call. On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
carolinacoastonline.com

No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire

ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County man facing multiple drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County man has been arrested and is facing several drug-related charges. Jason Patrick Hill of Jessie T. Bryan Road in the Kinston area was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking, opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality

BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

