WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
Taylorsville Times
Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home
Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
neusenews.com
KPD seeking assistance identifying larceny suspect
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a larceny suspect. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) identity is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
wcti12.com
New Bern High School student brings gun to campus
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
WITN
One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
wcti12.com
Suspicious device removed by bomb squad, Havelock intersection back open
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A suspicious device found in Havelock has been removed by bomb squads from MCAS Cherry Point and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the intersection of McCotter Blvd. and Kyle Dr. is back open, making for easier travel for drivers that need to get to Highway 101 or U.S. 70.
Pamlico Co. man facing drug charges after shots-fired call
BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call. On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area […]
wcti12.com
Sampson County man arrested, charged in murder of Duplin County man
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that happened on Aug. 6 in Duplin County. Carl McDaniel Faison of Turkey was arrested on Monday. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Raekwon […]
WITN
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
carolinacoastonline.com
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
Lenoir County man facing multiple drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County man has been arrested and is facing several drug-related charges. Jason Patrick Hill of Jessie T. Bryan Road in the Kinston area was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking, opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of […]
NC public safety officer to receive award for 71-plus years of service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that its long-serving police officer, James ‘XY’ Brown, has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award from Project Lead. The White Lotus Award will be presented to Brown at an awards ceremony at the Wilmington Convention Center on Sept 24. Brown has been with the […]
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality
BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
WITN
Former school nurse says Pines Elementary School mold problem led to her health issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pines Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for years after suspicion surrounding the school’s air quality came to the forefront. In 2021, the Piedmont Service Group performed a report revealing that high levels of mold were detected in the building. Washington County Superintendent...
wcti12.com
