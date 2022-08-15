ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Man arrested following altercation that turned into shooting

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an altercation turned into a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

4 Legged Friends : Emerson

Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man hurt after fight turned into shooting in Greenville Co.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt following a fight that ended in a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on soon...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts. Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July. Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...

