Man arrested following altercation that turned into shooting
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an altercation turned into a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies...
Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
4 Legged Friends : Emerson
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
Man hurt after fight turned into shooting in Greenville Co.
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt following a fight that ended in a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on soon...
Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts. Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen...
Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July. Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.
44 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine seized during NC traffic stop, deputies say
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
SLED: Anderson Co. attempted murder suspect fled state, committed more crimes
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an attempted murder suspect is back in the Upstate after committing multiple crimes in another state. Brian Stoltie was arrested in April 2019 after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County. Deputies said they were looking for a...
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
WNC man in custody after weekend shooting incident
One person is in custody and another is injured after a weekend shooting in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Dept. says, 29 year old Jason Edward Taylor rammed his car into another vehicle and then fired shots into the other vehicle.
NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
Student hit by car while walking home in Spartanburg Co., district says
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Boiling Springs High School student was hit by a car while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon, according to Spartanburg School District Two. The district said the student was hit along Blalock Road near Old Furnace Road. School resource officers, along with other...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
