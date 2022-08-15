Read full article on original website
5K on the Runway to showcase Safford Regional Airport
SAFFORD – Have you been to the Safford Regional Airport lately?. Well, there will be no better time than Saturday, Sept. 10, for the 5K on the Runway. With new changes brewing including the possible addition of commercial flights, Airport Manager Cameron Atkins is excited to bring the public out to the airport to see the future for themselves.
Dan Hinton School job opening
WANTED: The Dan Hinton School in Pima at 150 East 400 South is looking for a paraprofessional to assist the teacher with helping students to follow a behavior plan, and their daily routines, and assist in the classroom. The work schedule is Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. – 12:30...
Kevin Peck appointed EAC dean; Eric Bejarano appointed director of EAC SBDC
Photos By Lori Dugan and Taylor Ellett/EAC: Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie appointed Kevin Peck, left, as the dean of business, computers, industrial technical education, and prison programs. President Haynie also appointed Eric Bejarano as the new director of the EAC Small Business Development Center. THATCHER — Eastern Arizona...
Editorial: Gila River finally flowing
Photo By Mike Bibb: The Gila River flows at the Gila River Diversion Dam. After an extended dry spell and an equally dry Gila River, recent rains in the area have finally contributed enough water to notice a flowing river meandering across Graham County. Somewhat a rarity the past several...
Pima pummeled by Monsoon storm
PIMA – It was a wet and wild weekend in Pima and the roadway debris and punchcard for the town’s public works department shows it. The rain first came on Saturday, canceling the Pima Fire Department’s Big Splash Bash. The planned raffles, including the 50/50 raffle, and hunt raffle, will be chosen at the fire department’s open house on Aug. 30 at the firehouse at 86 S. 200 West, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
