FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil Still Not Keeping Their Word
B’Soleil, an on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do marketing for them. One month into the agreement, Daniel K. claimed they couldn’t afford to continue with their signed agreement.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenager Tackled By Adult Stranger In Valencia, Suspect At-Large
Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly tackled a young teenager and put him in a headlock in Valencia Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber To Host Fourth Annual Healthcare Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) is set to host their fourth annual Healthcare Forum in October to discuss mental health in the workplace. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia, according to officials with the SCV Chamber.
Santa Clarita Radio
Summer Pests Pestering Your Pets? It Is Time To Call Unipest
If you and your family have had enough with invasions of mosquitoes, ants, termites, cockroaches, bees or rodents, a call to Unipest Pest Control is your next step. Giving a call to Unipest Pest Control may be the best step you have taken toward fixing your pest problem ever, since their team is top notch and ready for anything.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter
A man was arrested in canyon country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Otter’ Is Helping Families Get Connected With Childcare Needs
Finding a safe, reliable form of childcare can be an incredibly daunting task for any parent, which is why ‘Otter’ is here to make it easier and more efficient. Otter is a new and useful approach to parents’ childcare needs, connecting parents in all different areas with childcare access.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Senior Center, Comfort Keepers, and Fun Events — August 17, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody
On Tuesday, the Juvenile InterventionTeam, (J-Team) arrested a man on multiple narcotic charges after the team received information regarding a drug dealer distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Santa Clarita Valley. A multi-location search warrant was executed by the J-Team at the suspect’s residence on the 20900...
Santa Clarita Radio
City To Host Ground Breaking Event For INCLUSIVE PLAY Area AT WEST CREEK PARK
The City of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the City. These inclusive play areas allow park goers to further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills, according to officials. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot...
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Union School District Debates Campus Safety After Parent Poll
Last Monday the Saugus Union School District (SUSD) sent out a poll that asked parents to select their preference between keeping current campus access procedures or leaving the offices unlocked amid receiving complaints that locked doors create an “unwelcome atmosphere.”. In recent weeks the SUSD has reportedly heard from...
Santa Clarita Radio
Come Visit Dr. Neal Green DDS To Find Out How Easy A Visit To The Dentist Can Be
If you are someone who has put off going to the dentist because you are scared or have anxiety, Dr. Neal Green, D.D.S. will put your mind at ease in his comfortable dental office. The team of people working for Santa Clarita dentist Dr. Neal Green are the best in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Falls Short By Over 40,000 Signatures
The Los Angeles County Registrar announced Monday that the campaign to recall L.A. District Attorney George Gascón had failed to collect enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot. Of approximately 715,833 signatures submitted on July 6 by the Recall Gascón campaign, 520,050 signatures were found to be...
Santa Clarita Radio
Stolen DVDs, Video Games Recovered After Routine Valencia Traffic Stop
Stolen DVDs and video games were recovered after a Valencia traffic stop for having expired registration Sunday. On Sunday, a deputy conducted a Valencia traffic stop near Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway after he observed a vehicle with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Quail Fire Breaks Out Near Castaic Animal Shelter
A brush fire broke out within a few hundred yards of the Castaic Animal Shelter on Wednesday. The brush fire, named the Quail Fire, was reported at about 5:29 p.m. Wednesday near the 5 Freeway and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, very close to the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
Santa Clarita Radio
Juvenile Detained After Stealing Mom’s Car Near Canyon High School
Canyon High School was put on lockdown Wednesday after reports that a juvenile who stole a car reportedly had a gun on campus. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle near Canyon High School on the 19300 block of Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Northeast Of Castaic Lake Prompts Response from Firefighters
A brush fire northeast of Castaic has prompted a response from firefighters Monday evening. The brush fire, dubbed the Rock Fire, was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road northeast of Castaic Lake, said Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament
Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
Santa Clarita Radio
Signature Sandwiches, Burgers, And More Offered At Reyes Winery On Main
Reyes Winery located in Santa Clarita is a restaurant and rooftop tasting room located on Main Street. Robert Reyes, owner of Reyes Winery, first envisioned having a vineyard as a hobby. Over the years, Reyes turned it into a passion and wanted to open his own winery. “The 16-acre vineyard...
Santa Clarita Radio
Newhall Assault Suspect Arrested After Attacking Man
A Newhall assault suspect was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked a person during an argument last month. Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, July, 23, deputies responded to a Newhall assault in the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
