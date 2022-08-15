Read full article on original website
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Pedro Martinez’s take on Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension is really dumb
Pedro Martinez had the worst take on Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension, putting the blame on the Padres for not micromanaging the star player. Pedro Martinez may have delivered a lot of great pitches in his career, but he’s not perfect when dishing out takes as a studio analyst for TBS.
thecomeback.com
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
MLB・
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Fernando Tatis Sr.’s curious excuse
Ever since news broke that San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. had been suspended for 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the Major League Baseball world has heard from a lot of people, including the Padres GM, the Padres manager, and some of his teammates, many of whom voiced disappointment over the news.
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
Pedro Martinez Blaming The Padres: MLB World Reacts
Last week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. While on TBS' Leadoff Tuesday night, Martinez placed some of the blame for Tatis' suspension on the Padres. Martinez believes the Padres should know what Tatis is putting in his...
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury
CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
Rangers Ex Fernando Tatis Sr.: Steroid Suspension a ‘Catastrophe’ for Baseball
“What came out positive in Jr.'s body is something that doesn't give you strength … doesn't contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game.“ - Tatis Sr.
ABC News
Alcantara dominant, shuts down Padres in Marlins' 3-0 win
MIAMI -- Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday night. Although the Padres made Alcantara throw 76 pitches through the first four, the All-Star right-hander notched his 17th outing of at last seven innings. Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches.
