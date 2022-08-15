Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Dodgers Reporter Slides Into an Arm Injury at Brewers Game (Video)
The broadcasters could barely keep a straight face.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Yardbarker
Brewers task Corbin Burnes with slowing Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to ace right-hander Corbin Burnes as they attempt to salvage a split of their four-game series with the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA), the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, will be opposed by left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-0,...
Dodgers Highlights: Dodgers Beat Brewers Behind Outstanding Gonsolin Start
The Dodgers beat the Brewers, 2-1, behind seven shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin, solid relief pitching, and just enough offense. The Dodgers’ runs came on a pair of solo homers by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy. After appearing to have Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on the ropes in the first inning, they couldn’t get Mookie Betts in from third base with no outs and Lauer was able to wiggle out and settle down to get through seven innings. Still, Los Angeles was able to tag him with the loss.
FOX Sports
Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
Rockies Charlie Blackmon, Antonio Senzatela exit with injuries
The Colorado Rockies lost outfielder Charlie Blackmon and starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to apparent leg injuries within the first two
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will find a spot on the bench after starting the last four games. Thairo Estrada will fill in on the keystone and hit second. Joc Peterson will be the Giants' third batter.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in the final of their four-game series on Thursday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Los Angeles owns baseball’s best record with an 81-35 mark, going […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid
Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
