Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
Survivor arrested in connection to crash following chase
Authorities say a man who survived a deadly crash following a pursuit has been arrested.
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle
A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
Officials say one person was killed in a crash after leading troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through the metro.
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash
An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
Car crashes into business in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a truck crashed into a business near North May and Northwest 27th. The fire chief says no one was hurt. Police believe reckless driving caused the accident. No word on if the driver was arrested.
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
PONTOTOC Co., Okla., (KTEN)-- Pontotoc deputies responded to a home on county road 3557 Friday morning, where they discovered a 4-year-old girl had been living with her deceased mother for one-and-a-half to two days. A Pontotoc county deputy was dispatched to the house, where he met a neighbor, who said...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A car chase has left one dead in Cleveland County, officials said. On Monday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a chase with a stolen car on Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road. A TVI was performed, causing the car to roll over, officials...
