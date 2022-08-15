ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Ardmore, OK
Madill, OK
Marshall County, OK
Blanchard, OK
Oklahoma State
Ardmore, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
#Google Maps
KXII.com

Sherman Police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
SHERMAN, TX
wrtv.com

Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle

A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash

An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
CRESCENT, OK
KTEN.com

Four-year-old found living with deceased mother

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
madillrecord.net

Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive

A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Deputies found a four-year-old girl living with her deceased mom

PONTOTOC Co., Okla., (KTEN)-- Pontotoc deputies responded to a home on county road 3557 Friday morning, where they discovered a 4-year-old girl had been living with her deceased mother for one-and-a-half to two days. A Pontotoc county deputy was dispatched to the house, where he met a neighbor, who said...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

