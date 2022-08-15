Read full article on original website
AASD is giving staff $1k as a retention bonus
Editors note: This story previously reported all Altoona Area School District employees would receive the $1,000 bonus. It has since been corrected to explain the bonus would go to employees covered by Act 93. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Altoona school has approved retention bonuses for faculty and staff. On Monday, Aug. 15, the […]
Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
echo-pilot.com
Shockey family generosity recognized with performing arts center name
About a decade ago, Ken Shockey told Dr. C. Gregory Hoover, superintendent at the time, the Steinway grand piano in the Greencastle-Antrim High School auditorium needed to be refurbished, and it was going to cost $50,000. “Ken said, ‘But I have an answer,’” Hoover recounted at the beginning of the...
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
abc23.com
Centre County Grange Fair
Beginning this week, in Centre County, it’s another edition of the Grange Fair. A unique experience for both those camping at the fair, and visitors. As Gary Sinderson tells us the event, and the fair grounds continues to see changes. What ever you may think of it plenty here...
Stalemate: funding the Walker Township Fire Company
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “When somebody dials 911, they’re having the worst day of their life potentially,” Chris Harter, president of the Walker Township Fire Company said. “It would be a shame if we’re not able to get there to help them because of finances.” Harter said this is the reality the fire company […]
Centre County YMCA handing out school supplies during ‘Last Night of Summer’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The YMCA wants to help with that back-to-school shopping list by giving out school supplies at their event on Wednesday night in Philipsburg . The Moshannon Valley YMCA at 113 North 14th Street will be hosting its “Last Night of Summer” back-to-school event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and school […]
WGAL
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
‘Excited that I get to represent my community.’ Centre Hall teen crowned Grange Fair Queen
Five contestants took part in Wednesday’s competition.
Oklahoma Elementary renovation are close to being finished
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. […]
Police plan ‘active shooter’ drill in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans have been made for an active shooter drill/training to take place at the Curwensville High School next week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The drill and training will involve the state police and numerous government agencies from across Clearfield County. It is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. […]
USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology
LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
echo-pilot.com
New world champion archer enjoys competitions, helping other shooters to improve
A Pennsylvania archer is the new world champion senior pro shooter. Tony Tazza, 56, of Boswell, Somerset County, received the International Bowhunting Organization World Championship, Triple Crown Award and shooter of the year honors Aug. 13 during the organization’s final shoot of the year at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Photos: Fire destroys farm building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire. Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley […]
State College Borough votes on short-term rental licenses
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Borough council approved an ordinance on Monday, August 15 that is meant to limit short-term rental licenses for Airbnb’s. Public comments have been varied on the subject. Some have had bad experiences with renters in the past. They say that renters were noisy and disruptive to their […]
iheart.com
Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania
>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11
WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
