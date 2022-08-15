Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil Still Not Keeping Their Word
B’Soleil, an on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do marketing for them. One month into the agreement, Daniel K. claimed they couldn’t afford to continue with their signed agreement.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenager Tackled By Adult Stranger In Valencia, Suspect At-Large
Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly tackled a young teenager and put him in a headlock in Valencia Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Otter’ Is Helping Families Get Connected With Childcare Needs
Finding a safe, reliable form of childcare can be an incredibly daunting task for any parent, which is why ‘Otter’ is here to make it easier and more efficient. Otter is a new and useful approach to parents’ childcare needs, connecting parents in all different areas with childcare access.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
What Are The Other Benefits To Stretch Therapy
When it comes to self care, Knead 2 Stretch therapy studio in Valencia knows exactly how important it is to take time to give the body proper tender, love, and care. Knead 2 Stretch focuses on the art of stretch therapy, which is various stretch techniques used on tired or sore muscles to elongate them and improve overall function of that muscle.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Senior Center, Comfort Keepers, and Fun Events — August 17, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
signalscv.com
Man, teenager brawl in social media video
An approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were seen brawling in a video posted to social media, prompting a response Wednesday and a call on the community to provide local law enforcement with information regarding the incident. The video, which circulated on various social media platforms Tuesday evening, shows what...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber To Host Fourth Annual Healthcare Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) is set to host their fourth annual Healthcare Forum in October to discuss mental health in the workplace. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia, according to officials with the SCV Chamber.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter
A man was arrested in canyon country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody
On Tuesday, the Juvenile InterventionTeam, (J-Team) arrested a man on multiple narcotic charges after the team received information regarding a drug dealer distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Santa Clarita Valley. A multi-location search warrant was executed by the J-Team at the suspect’s residence on the 20900...
Santa Clarita Radio
Summer Pests Pestering Your Pets? It Is Time To Call Unipest
If you and your family have had enough with invasions of mosquitoes, ants, termites, cockroaches, bees or rodents, a call to Unipest Pest Control is your next step. Giving a call to Unipest Pest Control may be the best step you have taken toward fixing your pest problem ever, since their team is top notch and ready for anything.
Santa Clarita Radio
Stolen DVDs, Video Games Recovered After Routine Valencia Traffic Stop
Stolen DVDs and video games were recovered after a Valencia traffic stop for having expired registration Sunday. On Sunday, a deputy conducted a Valencia traffic stop near Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway after he observed a vehicle with expired registration, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Forward progress stopped on Quail Fire in Castaic
Firefighters battled a 50-acre blaze in Castaic Wednesday afternoon. The blaze along the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road was first reported at about 3 acres in size, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Quail Fire grew to about 20 acres by 6:30 p.m. and required a second-alarm brush response, the Los […]
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Parents Announce $18M Settlement of Suit Over Son's Classroom Death
The parents of an 8-year-old special-needs child who died in 2017 less than a week after falling out of his chair in class said Wednesday they settled their negligence/wrongful death suit against the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District for $18 million.
Actress reported missing arrested in California after allegedly biting officer
She appeared in court on Tuesday, but not before her family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Free Meals Being Given Out For The 2022-23 Academic School Year
Free meals are now being given to all school-aged students in the state, including Santa Clarita due to the Universal Meal Program being signed into law last year. Every student from grades TK-12 is set to receive two free meals that include breakfast and lunch regardless of family income throughout the state and Santa Clarita.
Pipe Bomb Found On California Hospital Patient
They arrived by ambulance and the emergency room was shut down.
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
Santa Clarita Radio
City To Host Ground Breaking Event For INCLUSIVE PLAY Area AT WEST CREEK PARK
The City of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the City. These inclusive play areas allow park goers to further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills, according to officials. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot...
Comments / 0