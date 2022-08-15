ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Texas DPS investigating fatal head-on wreck in Clay County

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people have died following a head-on wreck in Clay County.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing.

According to Buesing, the driver of a Honda was pronounced dead on scene, and one person from the Jeep was pronounced dead on scene. Another occupant in the Jeep was airlifted to JPS Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Courtesy: Keith Burch, Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

