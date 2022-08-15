ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC woman dies after tree falls on apartment complex pool

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VE9U0_0hIJJTTl00

NEW YORK — One woman died and another required hospitalization after a large tree fell onto an apartment complex pool on Monday.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. EDT at a private pool at the River Terrace Apartments, WABC-TV reported.

A 59-year-old woman, who was swimming when the tree fell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 72-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition late Monday, the TV station reported.

Neither woman has been identified publicly.

Meanwhile, the New York City Parks Department confirmed to WABC that the tree is not under its jurisdiction.

According to WNBC-TV, Monday’s pool death came one day after a man was critically injured when a tree limb fell on him at a Brooklyn park.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Assailant groped teen in Midtown Manhattan, punched her dad: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant groped a 13-year-old girl on a Midtown street, then punched her father when he tried to intervene, according to authorities. The attacker grabbed the girl’s buttocks on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officials said. When the girl’s father, 55, tried to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
NJ.com

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Tree#Accident#Wabc Tv#Parks Department#Wnbc Tv#Cox Media Group
PIX11

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy