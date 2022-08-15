In 1904, Adolphus Busch (of Anheuser Busch Brewing Co. fame) visited Pasadena with the purpose of buying a winter retirement home. A year later he and wife Lilly moved in to the former Cravens mansion “Ivy Wall” at 1021 So. Orange Grove Blvd., this neighborhood being better known as Millionaire’s Row. The property was selected because of all the undeveloped acreage behind it with plans to expand and build beautiful private gardens. By 1906 the Upper Gardens, stretching from the back yards of the Orange Grove Blvd. mansions down to Arroyo Blvd. were complete. There was such a demand for the public to see them that Mr. Busch opened them to all for free.

