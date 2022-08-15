RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno will reopen Argenta Hall three years after an incident with the building’s boiler forced it to close in July 2019. “We are excited to get students back into this building and open a state-of-the-art dining complex that will be available to our entire community,” Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services Dean Kennedy said. “With how much student feedback has been infused into updating this hall, it will be powerful to see how the student-centered, innovative spaces in the residential section and dining areas support student learning and success.”

