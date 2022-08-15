ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party

Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
WALTERBORO, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Bluffton, SC
Accidents
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Ponds#Gator#Accident
kiss951.com

Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina

No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBTW News13

South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire

SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon.  The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SHELDON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy