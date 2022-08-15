Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
walterborolive.com
Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party
Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
cbs17
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
Woman dies after alligator attack in South Carolina
One woman died after an alligator attack in Hilton Head, S.C. Major Angela Viens of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that upon responding to the situation the alligator appeared to be holding the woman "hostage."Aug. 15, 2022.
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
South Carolina lake accidentally drained, killing hundreds of fish
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina
No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
‘Holding her hostage’: Alligator kills 88-year-old woman during South Carolina attack, deputies say
One woman has died following an alligator attack in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for missing woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police need your help in locating a missing woman last seen on James Island. Police are looking for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on August 12. CPD said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with state license tag 7714QJ. Authorities are asking the public […]
Umbrella death, alligator attack rise to top of South Carolina Google searches
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Searches related to two South Carolina deaths have topped the state’s Google searches in the last few days, according to Google Trends data. Searches related to “umbrella” increased by 3,300% in the last week, and searches related to “Garden City” were up by 60% after 63-year-old Tammy Perreault died after […]
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire
SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon. The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
live5news.com
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
12-year-old shot, 2 men wounded during fight in South Carolina town
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were shot and another man was stabbed Saturday night during a fight in downtown Walterboro, authorities said. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said crews responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street. […]
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 person killed in motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a crash Tuesday in Bluffton. It happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road. According to SCHP, a 2019 Toyota pickup truck was attempting to turn...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0