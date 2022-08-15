Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart’s Boarding Program Eyes Post-COVID Comeback
Through the hustle and bustle of getting prepared for the school year, Flintridge Sacred Heart has kept its historic boarding program at the center of its mission. The impact of COVID-19 on international enrollment limited the school’s ability to recruit abroad. Celebrating ninety-one years after its founding, the school is taking significant steps towards ensuring the boarding hall continues to be filled with the sounds of study and laughter.
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Summer Term Grads To Be Joined By 115 Recent Alum Who Graduated Virtually For Saturday In-Person Ceremony
One hundred thirty-seven students are expected to graduate Saturday from ArtCenter College of Design’s Summer 2022 term during ceremonies at the Pasadena Convention Center. In addition, because several previous ArtCenter ceremonies were conducted online only, approximately 115 recent alumni are returning to participate in-person during this graduation ceremony. The...
pasadenanow.com
School Board Candidate Albán Picks Up Endorsement of Current Board Member Scott Phelps, Whose Seat He Aims to Fill
Current Pasadena Unified School Board Member Scott Phelps has endorsed candidate Juan Pablo Albán in the District 7 race as his successor. Albán faces Anne David and educator Yarma Velásquez. Phelps held the seat since 2005. District 7 includes part of the East Arroyo and all of...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech Partners with Warrior-Scholar Project to Help Veterans Prepare for Higher Education
To help student veterans acclimate to civilian life and earn undergraduate degrees, Caltech once again partnered with the national nonprofit Warrior-Scholar Project (WSP) to host a STEM Academic Boot Camp August 6-13. The intensive curriculum was designed to help veterans prepare for an academic environment while learning strategies to become better students.
pasadenanow.com
St. Francis High School Welcomes ALL New Golden Knights for New Student Orientations
What is your purpose? “This is ours”. Today, St. Francis High School welcomed all new Golden Knights to campus for New Student Orientation. The St. Francis Family is a special group because… “we believe in our important mission, value relationships, and treasure our unique Capuchin Franciscan approach to education, faith formation, and character development”. “SFHS thanks your continued support as we strive to develop great young men – gentlemen of both goodness and excellence. We pray that this is a safe and successful school year for all of students, faculty/staff members, and SFHS Families”.
pasadenanow.com
Cancer Support Community Pasadena Acquires Permanent Facility in Sierra Madre
Cancer Support Community Pasadena has finally found a permanent place it can call home after 32 years of providing support and education for free to all people impacted by cancer from three leased locations. Patricia Ostiller, Executive Director said the nonprofit has purchased a 7,000-square foot facility in Sierra Madre...
pasadenanow.com
Full Text of Mayor Gordo’s Letter About Apology by San Rafael Elementary School Principal
To the residents of our community and the parents of the children who attend San Rafael Elementary School:. As Mayor of Pasadena, and as an alumnus of PUSD schools, I represent a very diverse population and feel it’s imperative to address the actions of San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez.
pasadenanow.com
Carver Announces its Annual Parent Party “Carver Music Festival”
Have you heard? Carver Elementary School’s annual Parent Party and biggest fundraiser has been moved to the Fall! It’s Time to boot, scoot, & boogie to this year’s outdoor Carver Music Festival Parent Party on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Singhal & Angeloff Residence (outdoors).
pasadenanow.com
Local Historian, Author Will Talk About The History of Latinos in Pasadena
Roberta H. Martinez, author of the 2009 book “Latinos in Pasadena,” will be a guest speaker at Pasadena Village’s 1619 Project Discussion Group on Friday, Aug. 19, which starts at 12 noon on Zoom. Martinez is a local activist involved in TV production and hosting, cross-cultural communication,...
pasadenanow.com
Eco Activist Seeks to Mobilize Community to Take Action to Reduce Heat Island Effect in Pasadena
A local eco activist is advocating a plan to combat the effects of global warming by planting thousands of shade trees to mitigate the ‘heat island effect’ in Pasadena. When it’s sunny during the daytime, heat builds until afternoon and evening, when it cools — but buildings, exposed cement and asphalt and concrete soak up the sun’s heat all day and release the heat back all night, reducing nightfall’s natural cooling effects.
pasadenanow.com
San Rafael School Principal Apologizes For His Comments
A local elementary school principal issued an apology today for comments he made in anger after police handcuffed and questioned the school’s janitor. “I raced from my home in Arcadia to the school, and arrived at San Rafael within twenty minutes of the phone call,” said Rodolfo Ramirez said in an email from his PUSD account addressed to San Rafael Elementary School Recipients. Pasadena Now obtained a copy of the email from a City official.
pasadenanow.com
Foothill Dancemakers – A Vibrant Consortium of Modern Dance Companies
Foothills Dancemakers, founded in 2019 as a vibrant consortium of modern dance companies in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, announces their second concert in September. Benita Bike’s DanceArt, Pennington Dance Group, Nancy Evans Dance Theatre and Lineage Dance will present a joint concert Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. at A Room to Create (ARC) in Pasadena, California.
pasadenanow.com
Maranatha High School Freshman Retreat
At Maranatha, “being known” isn’t some irrelevant catchphrase: “it encompasses an absolutely integral part of who we are”. Look no further than the annual Freshman Retreat to see that MHS take this value quite seriously around here!. From August 5-7, Maranatha’s faculty, staff, and student...
pasadenanow.com
Despite Calls for In-Person Meetings, Pasadena Council to Continue Meeting Virtually
The City Council approved its monthly resolution that will again allow the council and its subcommittees and commissions to continue to meet virtually for at least 30 days despite an earlier call from Mayor Victor Gordo for a return to live meetings. The City has not allowed residents inside council...
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Gordo Reacts to San Rafael School Principal’s Apology: Difficult to Accept
In a statement issued late Thursday afternoon, Mayor Victor Gordo said it was hard to accept a Pasadena Unified elementary school principal’s apology for offensive language he used after police briefly handcuffed and detained a longtime janitor working at San Rafael Elementary School last weekend. The police were responding...
pasadenanow.com
It’s Saturday. Here’s What’s On Today!
EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022 — Saturday, August 20, 2022. Sierra Club Pasadena Group: The Three Ts click for more information ». Join Sierra Club Pasadena Group for a Summer High country trip from Manker Flat to Thunder, Telegraph and Timber peaks –the Three T’s– and out through Icehouse Saddle and the Icehouse Canyon Trail back down to the parking area at the meeting point. Starting at the Falls road the group will hike u…
pasadenanow.com
Three High Profile Pasadena Cases In Court This Week
This week, three high-profile Pasadena cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. Pretrial Hearing for Alex Evans. Alex Edward Evans, 34, of Pasadena, is charged with fatally stabbing...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Vrej Pastry Named 41st Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year
In a ceremony in Sacramento, Assemblymember Chris Holden honored Vrej Pastry as “Small Business of the Year” for the 41st Assembly District. Vrej (Frank) and Armig Tomboulian– co-owners of Vrej Pastry, accepted the recognition during the annual Small Business of the Year luncheon organized by the California Small Business Association. Vrej Pastry recently celebrated their 28th anniversary. The company is located at 1074 N. Allen Ave.
pasadenanow.com
Local Manager Gives Tips on How to Manage a Remote Team Successfully
With more and more companies adopting work-from-home policies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jim Rispin, Director of Information Technology Services at Pasadena-based Fuller Theological Seminary (FTS) in Pasadena, offers up insights into the challenges of managing and working outside the office as well as strategies and tools to do so effectively.
pasadenanow.com
Council District 2 Brews Up Dodgers Night
Pasadena City Councilmember Felicia Williams is sponsoring a District 2 Dodgers Night on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles, when the boys in blue take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Gametime is 7:10 p.m. Don’t miss this chance for some Dodger dogs, great baseball with D2 friends, and...
