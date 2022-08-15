What is your purpose? “This is ours”. Today, St. Francis High School welcomed all new Golden Knights to campus for New Student Orientation. The St. Francis Family is a special group because… “we believe in our important mission, value relationships, and treasure our unique Capuchin Franciscan approach to education, faith formation, and character development”. “SFHS thanks your continued support as we strive to develop great young men – gentlemen of both goodness and excellence. We pray that this is a safe and successful school year for all of students, faculty/staff members, and SFHS Families”.

