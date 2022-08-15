Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil Still Not Keeping Their Word
B’Soleil, an on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do marketing for them. One month into the agreement, Daniel K. claimed they couldn’t afford to continue with their signed agreement.”
SCV Chamber To Host Fourth Annual Healthcare Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) is set to host their fourth annual Healthcare Forum in October to discuss mental health in the workplace. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia, according to officials with the SCV Chamber.
Senior Hour – Senior Center, Comfort Keepers, and Fun Events — August 17, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
City To Host Ground Breaking Event For INCLUSIVE PLAY Area AT WEST CREEK PARK
The City of Santa Clarita invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the second inclusive play area in the City. These inclusive play areas allow park goers to further develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills, according to officials. A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot...
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Lydia Silva, ALMFT, as they discuss hearing. Frederik starts off the show by bringing in Lydia who happens to be a licensed therapist that is local to Santa Clarita who helps and supports families with hearing disabilities. Lydia specializes in helping families that struggle with hearing and families that have some people that happen to be deaf. Frederik and Lydia give some insight and experience on helping those that born deaf or became deaf in life.
Teenager Tackled By Adult Stranger In Valencia, Suspect At-Large
Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly tackled a young teenager and put him in a headlock in Valencia Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Signature Sandwiches, Burgers, And More Offered At Reyes Winery On Main
Reyes Winery located in Santa Clarita is a restaurant and rooftop tasting room located on Main Street. Robert Reyes, owner of Reyes Winery, first envisioned having a vineyard as a hobby. Over the years, Reyes turned it into a passion and wanted to open his own winery. “The 16-acre vineyard...
Saugus Union School District Debates Campus Safety After Parent Poll
Last Monday the Saugus Union School District (SUSD) sent out a poll that asked parents to select their preference between keeping current campus access procedures or leaving the offices unlocked amid receiving complaints that locked doors create an “unwelcome atmosphere.”. In recent weeks the SUSD has reportedly heard from...
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
Free Meals Being Given Out For The 2022-23 Academic School Year
Free meals are now being given to all school-aged students in the state, including Santa Clarita due to the Universal Meal Program being signed into law last year. Every student from grades TK-12 is set to receive two free meals that include breakfast and lunch regardless of family income throughout the state and Santa Clarita.
‘Otter’ Is Helping Families Get Connected With Childcare Needs
Finding a safe, reliable form of childcare can be an incredibly daunting task for any parent, which is why ‘Otter’ is here to make it easier and more efficient. Otter is a new and useful approach to parents’ childcare needs, connecting parents in all different areas with childcare access.
What Are The Other Benefits To Stretch Therapy
When it comes to self care, Knead 2 Stretch therapy studio in Valencia knows exactly how important it is to take time to give the body proper tender, love, and care. Knead 2 Stretch focuses on the art of stretch therapy, which is various stretch techniques used on tired or sore muscles to elongate them and improve overall function of that muscle.
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
smobserved.com
The LA Times is Wrong and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Should Follow State Law
On August 12, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an editorial by Erwin Chemerinsky, Gil Garcetti, and Miriam Aroni Krinsky. The article criticized a recent state court appellate decision that ruled that District Attorney George Gascón violated California state law when he ordered his deputies not to follow California's Three Strikes law.
Brush Fire Northeast Of Castaic Lake Prompts Response from Firefighters
A brush fire northeast of Castaic has prompted a response from firefighters Monday evening. The brush fire, dubbed the Rock Fire, was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road northeast of Castaic Lake, said Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of...
Want Furniture Fit For A King? Head To A Royal Suite Home Furnishings In Santa Clarita
If you want the royal treatment when it comes to furniture, look no further than A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in the Santa Clarita Valley. A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita is renowned for its team of furniture experts, its amazing furniture, its incredible prices and its long history of success.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
Canyon News
Apparent Discrepancy In Gascon Signature Count
CALIFORNIA—On August 15, the Los Angeles County Clerk Registrar Office announced that the effort to recall LA County District Attorney George Gascon failed. A total of 520,000 signatures out of 715,833 submitted were validated. The mandatory number of signatures to be collected was 566,867. According to the Registrar’s office,...
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter
A man was arrested in canyon country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
