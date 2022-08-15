ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil Still Not Keeping Their Word

B’Soleil, an on-line vitamin store, on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country continues to avoid fulfilling a marketing agreement with KHTS. As KHTS stated in a previous article, “the owners of B’Soleil signed a 6-month signed contract to have KHTS do marketing for them. One month into the agreement, Daniel K. claimed they couldn’t afford to continue with their signed agreement.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SCV Chamber To Host Fourth Annual Healthcare Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) is set to host their fourth annual Healthcare Forum in October to discuss mental health in the workplace. The forum, designed by local leading healthcare professionals is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. at The Cube in Valencia, according to officials with the SCV Chamber.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022

Insight Treatment Hour – Hearing Disabilities – August 15, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Lydia Silva, ALMFT, as they discuss hearing. Frederik starts off the show by bringing in Lydia who happens to be a licensed therapist that is local to Santa Clarita who helps and supports families with hearing disabilities. Lydia specializes in helping families that struggle with hearing and families that have some people that happen to be deaf. Frederik and Lydia give some insight and experience on helping those that born deaf or became deaf in life.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Teenager Tackled By Adult Stranger In Valencia, Suspect At-Large

Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly tackled a young teenager and put him in a headlock in Valencia Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saugus Union School District Debates Campus Safety After Parent Poll

Last Monday the Saugus Union School District (SUSD) sent out a poll that asked parents to select their preference between keeping current campus access procedures or leaving the offices unlocked amid receiving complaints that locked doors create an “unwelcome atmosphere.”. In recent weeks the SUSD has reportedly heard from...
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Teens Out Of Control – August 15, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Robby Robinson as they discuss troubled kids. Cary starts off the show by talking with Robby about rehabilitation of all people and in particular teenagers today that are out of control. Robby talks with Cary about his work and experience with helping young kids with their out of control tendencies and other bad habits. Robby happens to work as an interventionlist specialist where he has helped and intervened with many kids and families succesfully.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Free Meals Being Given Out For The 2022-23 Academic School Year

Free meals are now being given to all school-aged students in the state, including Santa Clarita due to the Universal Meal Program being signed into law last year. Every student from grades TK-12 is set to receive two free meals that include breakfast and lunch regardless of family income throughout the state and Santa Clarita.
‘Otter’ Is Helping Families Get Connected With Childcare Needs

Finding a safe, reliable form of childcare can be an incredibly daunting task for any parent, which is why ‘Otter’ is here to make it easier and more efficient. Otter is a new and useful approach to parents’ childcare needs, connecting parents in all different areas with childcare access.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
What Are The Other Benefits To Stretch Therapy

When it comes to self care, Knead 2 Stretch therapy studio in Valencia knows exactly how important it is to take time to give the body proper tender, love, and care. Knead 2 Stretch focuses on the art of stretch therapy, which is various stretch techniques used on tired or sore muscles to elongate them and improve overall function of that muscle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brush Fire Northeast Of Castaic Lake Prompts Response from Firefighters

A brush fire northeast of Castaic has prompted a response from firefighters Monday evening. The brush fire, dubbed the Rock Fire, was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road northeast of Castaic Lake, said Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of...
CASTAIC, CA
palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Apparent Discrepancy In Gascon Signature Count

CALIFORNIA—On August 15, the Los Angeles County Clerk Registrar Office announced that the effort to recall LA County District Attorney George Gascon failed. A total of 520,000 signatures out of 715,833 submitted were validated. The mandatory number of signatures to be collected was 566,867. According to the Registrar’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter

A man was arrested in canyon country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

