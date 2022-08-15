Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Inflation Reduction Act is 'good news for all of us,' Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden made history this week by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law from our nation's capitol - 2,300 miles away, here in Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the new law gets her stamp of approval. "The Inflation Reduction Act gives us a lot...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
Kari Lake, Election Denier And Arizona GOP Candidate, Says Trump, DeSantis Have 'BDE'
Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, has Trump's support and has amplified his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marked by fraud.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kari Lake: Florida Will Send National Guard Troops to Help Secure Southern Border
PHOENIX, Arizona – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a theater full of onlookers in downtown Phoenix Sunday at a Turning Point Action rally to support local Trump-endorsed nominees like Kari Lake and Blake Masters, mentioning Florida would be willing to help Lake secure the border if she gets elected.
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kyma.com
Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
KGUN 9
Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where
Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical procedures and publishes annual reports that allow the state and public to see a variety of statistics about abortions. From those annual reports, we can see what abortion access in Arizona looks like: Who is getting the […] The post Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona
PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'
“Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in."
AZFamily
Man charged with making threat to Maricopa County election official’s cell phone
WASHINGTON, D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal prosecutors say a Missouri man has been indicted after he left a voicemail with a threat to a Maricopa County election official’s personal cell phone. The Department of Justice says Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri, is charged with one count of...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of August 15, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
3-vote margin triggers automatic recount in Maricopa County primary race
PHOENIX – One race in the Maricopa County’s recent primary election was so close that it triggered an automatic recount under state law. After Maricopa County’s canvass of the Aug. 2 election results was completed on Monday, only three votes separated the Democratic candidates for justice of the peace in Phoenix’s West McDowell Precinct.
Buyer's remorse: Kari Lake competitor failed in Arizona despite massive spending advantage
How much was former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, plus 27 years as a television news anchor, worth to Kari Lake in her successful bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona? Millions.
chandleraz.gov
City of Chandler final election results
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
