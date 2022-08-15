ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Arizona Mirror

Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where

Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical procedures and publishes annual reports that allow the state and public to see a variety of statistics about abortions. From those annual reports, we can see what abortion access in Arizona looks like: Who is getting the […] The post Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona

PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fbi#Republican#Maga#U S Senate#Turning Point Action
prescottenews.com

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of August 15, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
IRS
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
chandleraz.gov

City of Chandler final election results

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy