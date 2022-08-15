Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clearwater woman, 75, charged in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition, police say
A 75-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Clearwater, police said.
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured is in custody.
Man accused of stealing Auburndale police vehicle, leads law enforcement on short pursuit
An Auburndale man is in jail, accused of stealing a police vehicle and leading officers on a short pursuit Wednesday.
tampabeacon.com
Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
Florida Highway Patrol arrests hit-and-run driver
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have arrested David Ching Cheng Chang for leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury to a 13 year old bicyclist
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
Hillsborough Deputies Seeking Potential Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Dover Hit And Run Crash
DOVER, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Dover. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash in the 3200 block of Sydney Dover Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered a male victim with
Burned body found in St. Pete alley; investigation underway
St. Petersburg Police are investigating a suspicious death early Thursday morning after a burned body was found in an alley.
cbs12.com
Police: Toddler dies from multiple severe head injuries, caretakers arrested
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old girl died after police say she sustained multiple severe head injuries on Aug. 12, her caretakers now face murder charges. The St. Petersburg Police Department says the 3-year-old girl was in the care of Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, when she was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9, unresponsive, with severe head injuries.
Hillsborough County deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Tampa homicide suspect
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of killing a man in Tampa on Sunday.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect In Two Winter Haven Circle K Armed Robberies
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies which occurred less than two months apart, at the same Circle K store; it’s believed that the same suspect committed both. These crimes happened at the Circle K store at 1108
Vehicle Vs. Train Crash In Dade City, Pasco Fire Rescue On The Scene
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Fire Rescue is on the scene reporting a train vs vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway and Melrose Ave. According to PFR, one patient is being transported with serious injuries. Firefighters say there are no hazards from
fox13news.com
Mercy shown to drunk driver following fatal car crash inspires teen addict to get sober, help others
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area man who turned his life around after killing someone while driving drunk as a teenager turned his life around and is helping those struggling with addiction. For Kelly Lajb, walking on the beach is a way to rejuvenate her spirit. "I love my...
27-year-old killed in St. Pete motorcycle crash saves 5 lives through organ donation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendon Courson, 27, was killed after speeding and losing control of his motorcycle Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, authorities said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened on North Gandy Boulevard, and no one else was injured. "My wife had wrote a note...
Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say
Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.
‘Armed and dangerous’: Deputies search for homicide suspect in Tampa
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a homicide suspect in Tampa.
Truck carrying cell phones worth $11.5 million stolen in South Florida
A semi-truck containing 54,000 cells phones valued at $11.5 million dollars was stolen while en route to South Florida on Sunday.
Lennard High School In Ruskin Put On Lockdown After Accidental Shooting In Parking Lot
RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an active investigation at Lennard High School, located at 2342 E Shell Point Road in Ruskin. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to an adult male who arrived
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Two Suspects That Burglarized A Mini Storage Lakeland Location
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the First Choice Mini Storage at 8315 SR 33 in Lakeland. According to deputies, the crime occurred on Tuesday, August 16th between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m.
