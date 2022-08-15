ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

tampabeacon.com

Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Toddler dies from multiple severe head injuries, caretakers arrested

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old girl died after police say she sustained multiple severe head injuries on Aug. 12, her caretakers now face murder charges. The St. Petersburg Police Department says the 3-year-old girl was in the care of Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, when she was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9, unresponsive, with severe head injuries.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
