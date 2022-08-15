ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KAGS

Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery

NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Update: Two men sought by CSPD in investigation of credit card abuse

BRYAN, Texas — In connection with a credit card abuse investigation, College station police would like to speak with two individuals. The two men were seen on camera coming into the store with blue shirt and grey shirt. The guy in a grey shirt has a tatatoo on either his left or right upper arm.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD starts the 2022-23 school year with convocation

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's hosted its convocation Wednesday at Central Church to kick off the school year in style with more than 2,000 BISD teachers and staff in attendance. "I think our staff saw today that we are a family, children first always, we have embraced our students...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Power outages reported across Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

15-year-old makes history as Sam Houston State University's youngest graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On August 8th, 2022 Nehemiah Juniel became the youngest ever graduate from Sam Houston State University at the age of 15. "It's been a really incredible journey. A lot of it was, you know, really learn the ropes of you know how you do high-level education," Nehemiah said. "A lot of what I did before coming here just wasn't going to work. After I started taking especially after I started taking the more advanced level classes."
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KAGS

KAGS

