HATS OFF: Burleson County Chief Deputy announces retirement from law enforcement
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, announced that he will be retiring from his position in December of this year. Pollock was shot in 2021 after he attempted to serve a warrant to a suspect in a case, who...
Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
Hostage situation at apartments near Blinn College 'unsubstantiated,' Bryan PD, FBI now investigating threat source
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is now working with the FBI regarding the false hostage situation that was reported at an apartment complex near Blinn College in Bryan Friday morning. Bryan PD said it got a call around 8:20 a.m. from someone claiming to have hostages at...
Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery
NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
College Station, Bryan ISD earn 'B' ratings in 2022 TEA Accountability Report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After being on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency has released its 2022 Accountability Ratings Overall Summary for school districts around the Lone Star state. Both school districts earned 'B' ratings. College Station ISD earned an 89 score, while Bryan ISD...
Man found guilty of abusing step daughter, sentenced to 28 years
BRYAN, Texas — Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison on July 28 by a Brazos County jury. Guzman was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in a jury trial held on July 27. Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
Update: Two men sought by CSPD in investigation of credit card abuse
BRYAN, Texas — In connection with a credit card abuse investigation, College station police would like to speak with two individuals. The two men were seen on camera coming into the store with blue shirt and grey shirt. The guy in a grey shirt has a tatatoo on either his left or right upper arm.
Bryan ISD starts the 2022-23 school year with convocation
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's hosted its convocation Wednesday at Central Church to kick off the school year in style with more than 2,000 BISD teachers and staff in attendance. "I think our staff saw today that we are a family, children first always, we have embraced our students...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
Disaster declarations issued for Bryan, College Station due to extreme drought
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The mayors of College Station and Bryan both declared a local state of disaster in their respective cities due to extreme drought. According to a news release, almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the "Extreme Drought Category" with 20% in the "Exceptional Drought Category."
Power outages reported across Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
Camp Periwinkle is saving Texas children's lives one week at a time
BURTON, Texas — Camp Periwinkle is a week-long overnight camp for children ages 7-15 who are currently being treated or previously treated for cancer at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. It returned to in-person this summer for the first time since 2019. "What we try to do is give...
15-year-old makes history as Sam Houston State University's youngest graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On August 8th, 2022 Nehemiah Juniel became the youngest ever graduate from Sam Houston State University at the age of 15. "It's been a really incredible journey. A lot of it was, you know, really learn the ropes of you know how you do high-level education," Nehemiah said. "A lot of what I did before coming here just wasn't going to work. After I started taking especially after I started taking the more advanced level classes."
Gunshots heard at College Station High School, police investigate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police responded to a report of gunfire at College Station High School at 5:42 p.m. on July 24. In the parking lot, officers found a vehicle with broken driver's and passenger's side windows. During the gunshots, a witness described a black male running...
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
