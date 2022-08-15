Read full article on original website
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support. […]
Herald & Review
LETTER: Beautiful site falls into neglect
I am fortunate to have the beautiful pond in my neighborhood. Close to DMH. I have enjoyed walks around the pond for years. The last few years i can tell there has been a change as to how its cared for. It used to be so manicured and well-maintained. Now the flower beds are overtaken with weeds and small trees. Its such a shame. It makes me sad to see the neglect of all the beauty it offers. Such a special place in Decatur.
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
Victory Over Violence: How A Mother And Son Gives Kids An Opportunity To Participate In A Car Show
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA) – Curbing violence in Central Illinois takes multiple solutions. It’s not easy to do, but one mother and son duo is taking it upon themselves to overcome that challenge. Together, Burnette Lowe and her son Conterrio Brown came up with an idea to run a car show, and has been doing so […]
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
newschannel20.com
Community comes together following weekend murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
Decatur brothers die 13 months apart; father prays for end to gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Antwane McClelland Sr. is a deacon at City of Praise Church. He’s praying for change in his city after two of his sons were shot and killed, just 13 months apart. 24-year-old Arrion McClelland died Sunday morning after he was shot in the head. His father shared his story at a […]
WAND TV
Curiosity Cube stops in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Millipore Sigma brings a Mobile Science Lab to Champaign!. The Curiosity Cube is making several stops in the Champaign-Urbana area August 17th-August 20th. Inside the cube, you can explore the human microbiome through three interactive science experiments. Coordinator Audra Demariano says, this will be a great...
nprillinois.org
Dr. Albert Capati: dentist by day, musician by night | Community Voices
Dr. Albert Capati is a dentist and the owner of Capati Dental in Springfield, Ill. He has also performed with several bands and in several theatrical productions. He spoke to Community Voices about the lesser known aspects of dentistry, and he shared how he got his start performing in shows in Springfield.
Decatur man wanted in connection to murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
nowdecatur.com
Train Fair Rolls into Decatur August 20 and 21
August 16, 2022 – Join other community members at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 for the Decatur Train Fair. This year’s Decatur Train Fair will include massive model layouts, swap meets, and boxcar loads of rare model train collectibles. The event is fun for all ages and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. Admission to the Civic Center’s Arena is $5 per person.
Herald & Review
2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday
DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
WAND TV
Wishes on Wheels benefit in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Wishes on Wheels in Champaign is granting another wish this weekend. On Saturday they are hosting a benefit for 5-year-old Elizabeth Eades. She made a wish to go to Disney World, and Wishes on Wheels is making it happen. “Her wish is to go to Disney....
Farmer City is hosting a shoe drive
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A shoe drive fundraiser for a daycare starts on August 15 and will run through October 14. Carolyn Denno, a Farmer City resident, started the fundraiser to raise money to open Lighthouse Daycare. “I wanted to start this fundraiser to raise money to open a daycare in Farmer City,” Denno […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
Champaign’s Salvation Army introduces career opportunities with job fair
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization in Champaign is working to spread the word about area job openings. They saw the need and wanted to do something. The goal was to connect companies with people and spread information about available jobs. Major Randall Summit with Champaign’s Salvation Army said he wanted to help make others […]
