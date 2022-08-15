ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit

The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
Texans cut Damion Daniels

The Texans waived undrafted rookie defensive tackle Damion Daniels, the team announced Tuesday. He played 20 defensive snaps and two on special teams in Saturday’s preseason game against the Saints. Daniels was a team captain for Nebraska and earned team defensive lineman of the year honors in 2021. After...
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
Who Bosa views as top candidate to replace former DT Jones

EAGAN, Minn. — The 49ers were unable to retain a key figure on their defensive line in the offseason. But defensive end Nick Bosa said newcomer Hassan Ridgeway has what it takes to help pick up the slack as a rotational player on early downs. Ridgeway returned to practice...
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that

There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
Patriots put James White on reserve/retired, sign Jalen Wydermyer

Running back James White announced his retirement a week ago and the Patriots formally removed him from the active roster on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that White has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The move allows the team to hold onto White’s contract rights in the event he wants to come back, but there’s been no sign that’s a possibility.
Report: Watson to serve 11-game suspension in NFL, NFLPA settlement

Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports. He reportedly will also undergo mandatory counseling, and the Browns and NFL will donate $7 million to sexual assault prevention programs. Watson had...
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
