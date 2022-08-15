Read full article on original website
Throughout his entire amateur baseball career, RHP Tate McGuire (Liberty North) has been a name-to-know in Missouri’s 2023 class. McGuire attended the Junior Future Games back in 2019 and returned to LakePoint the following year as an underclassman, representing Team Missouri in the process. Shortly afterwards, McGuire committed to perennial SEC powerhouse - the University of Arkansas.
