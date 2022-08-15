Nick Walker on Competing Against Big Ramy at 2022 Mr. Olympia: “If He Comes in Shredded, He’s Probably Going to Win Again”

Related
Bodybuilding Legend Phil Heath Looks Massive in Recent Update: “I Ain’t Done Yet, I’m Only Getting Started
Samir Bannout on Andrew Jacked’s Olympia Potential: ‘Automatically He’s Going to Make Top Four’
Bodybuilder Terrence Ruffin Gives Timeline on Retirement, says He Plans to Defend Arnold Classic Title Next Year
Derek Lunsford Crush a Brutal Leg Day Workout As 2022 Olympia Prep Continues
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Powerlifter Serena Abweh Claims 3.4x Bodyweight Deadlift PR of 355-lb (161-kg)
UFC Star Georges St-Pierre Challenges You To Try The ‘Deep Squat’
Watch Method Man Bench Press Huge 315-Lbs For 5 Reps
Powerlifter Kristy Hawkins Scores a Five Rep Raw Bench Press PR of 135-kg (297.6-lb)
Daniel Ryjov Bench Presses 225-lb (102-kg) For 90 Reps Just Four Months After Triceps Tear
