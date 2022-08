AZUSA – A man was discovered dead at a business complex near Azusa Avenue Thursday evening. First responders were sent to the area of Azusa Avenue and Newburgh Street around 7:27 p.m. August 18 to a report of a person not breathing. The Hispanic man in his 20s was found at a business complex, according to Azusa Police Cpl. Martinez.

AZUSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO