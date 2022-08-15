Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
WNDU
St. Joseph County bids for lawn-care service providers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County wants to know if the grass is greener when somebody else cuts it. Currently, the county highway department is solely responsible for mowing county owned propoerties. On Tuesday, county commissioners invited private contractors to submit bids on taking over grass cutting responsibilities.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer proposes sales tax suspension on school supplies
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a suspension on the state sales tax on school supplies. This comes as prices continue to rise, making it harder for working families to make ends meet. The proposal is part of the Michigan Back to School Plan which hopes to lower costs for families as well as help teachers who often have to buy supplies for their own classrooms.
WNDU
Michigan’s unemployment decreases after months of stagnancy
(WNDU) - The State of Michigan released it’s latest unemployment report for the month of July. According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, statewide employment increased by 8,000 jobs while unemployment decreased by 5,000. Michigan’s jobless rate slightly decreased from 4.3 percent, where it’s remained steady over the last three months, to 4.2 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
WNDU
Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation welcomes more than 11,000 students back to school
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, which is home to 15 schools, welcomed more than 11,000 students back to class on Wednesday. More than 3,500 of those students returned to class at Penn High School, ready to embark on a new school year. Principal Sean Galiher says he is excited for the new year and for students to have a fresh start with new opportunities.
WNDU
Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you are still waiting on your tax refund check from the state of Indiana, you’re not alone. That’s because the original $125 check can now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the general assembly during the most recent special session. That...
WNDU
Police urge safety on the roads as school year starts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back to school season is here, which means more traffic on the roads. Police are warning drivers to pay attention to kids who may be walking or riding their bikes to or from school, especially in the dark early morning hours. Sgt. Ted Bohner from...
RELATED PEOPLE
WNDU
Berrien County man pleads not guilty in death of his 8-year-old son
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One day after his wife pleaded guilty to murder, a Berrien County man is still claiming his innocence. Brian Morrow, 41, entered a not guilty plea in the death of his 8-year-old son Jackson, who had autism. Jackson was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3.
Comments / 0