LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a suspension on the state sales tax on school supplies. This comes as prices continue to rise, making it harder for working families to make ends meet. The proposal is part of the Michigan Back to School Plan which hopes to lower costs for families as well as help teachers who often have to buy supplies for their own classrooms.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO