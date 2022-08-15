Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
Sal rips Giancarlo Stanton for still being out: 'Get out there!'
Giancarlo Stanton has been out nearly a month, and Sal Licata is fed up with hearing about the Yankee slugger’s extended recovery timelines.
Pedro Martinez’s take on Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension is really dumb
Pedro Martinez had the worst take on Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension, putting the blame on the Padres for not micromanaging the star player. Pedro Martinez may have delivered a lot of great pitches in his career, but he’s not perfect when dishing out takes as a studio analyst for TBS.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Admits He's Been a Shell of Himself in 2022
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel opens up about his struggles this season
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
Phillies get positive update on potential Bryce Harper return date
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a tight playoff race, and may be adding a big piece back into their lineup in just a few weeks. FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci reported on Wednesday that Bryce Harper is expected to begin his rehab assignment next Tuesday with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Roasts LA Reporter After Viral Trip Down MIL Slide
David Vassegh broke his wrist and fractured six ribs after crashing into a wall at the bottom of Bernie Brewer's slide, and Justin Turner marked the site.
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
