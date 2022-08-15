ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A body was found burning in alleyway in St. Pete early Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. After it was extinguished, the body was discovered. Police are investigating and the exact cause of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Accidental shooting outside Lennard High School

A man accidentally shot himself Thursday morning in the Lennard High School parking lot with a gun he found inside a student's car, deputies said. That student was arrested by deputies for having a weapon on school property.
RUSKIN, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Toddler dies from multiple severe head injuries, caretakers arrested

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old girl died after police say she sustained multiple severe head injuries on Aug. 12, her caretakers now face murder charges. The St. Petersburg Police Department says the 3-year-old girl was in the care of Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, when she was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9, unresponsive, with severe head injuries.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

