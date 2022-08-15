Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
75-Year-Old Clearwater Woman Arrested For Critically Injuring Bicyclist In Hit And Run
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The driver of the hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday night. Grace Hunter, 75, of Clearwater has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious
fox13news.com
Lennard High student arrested after man accidentally shoots himself with gun from teen's car on campus
RUSKIN, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to a Hillsborough County high school Thursday after one of his friends accidentally shot himself with it., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. According to HCSO, a 17-year-old student at Lennard High School brought a...
fox13news.com
State Attorney: Pinellas deputies justified in shooting, killing armed carjacking suspect
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Four Pinellas County deputies who fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect back in June were justified in the deadly shooting, a state attorney determined. State Attorney Bruce Bartlett announced Thursday the conclusion of the investigation, saying the deputies "shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the...
Hillsborough County deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Tampa homicide suspect
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of killing a man in Tampa on Sunday.
fox13news.com
Burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A body was found burning in alleyway in St. Pete early Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. After it was extinguished, the body was discovered. Police are investigating and the exact cause of...
fox13news.com
Accidental shooting outside Lennard High School
A man accidentally shot himself Thursday morning in the Lennard High School parking lot with a gun he found inside a student's car, deputies said. That student was arrested by deputies for having a weapon on school property.
cbs12.com
Police: Toddler dies from multiple severe head injuries, caretakers arrested
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old girl died after police say she sustained multiple severe head injuries on Aug. 12, her caretakers now face murder charges. The St. Petersburg Police Department says the 3-year-old girl was in the care of Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, when she was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9, unresponsive, with severe head injuries.
Sarasota deputy sliced with ‘massive’ 19-inch machete, officials say
A Sarasota County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was sliced with a machete during an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday morning.
Largo Man Arrested After Catching Mobile Home On Fire After Eviction
LARGO, Fla. – A Largo man has been arrested after setting the mobile home he was evicted from on fire. On August 16, 2022, Largo Police responded to Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at approximately 2:33 am to assist Largo Fire Rescue with a
Lennard High School In Ruskin Put On Lockdown After Accidental Shooting In Parking Lot
RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an active investigation at Lennard High School, located at 2342 E Shell Point Road in Ruskin. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to an adult male who arrived
Clearwater police search for car possibly involved in hit-and-run
Clearwater police said they are searching for a car that was possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured on Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
15-year-old dies after accidental shooting, St. Pete police say
A 15-year-old boy who died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday may have accidentally shot himself, according to an update from St. Petersburg police.
27-year-old killed in St. Pete motorcycle crash saves 5 lives through organ donation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendon Courson, 27, was killed after speeding and losing control of his motorcycle Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, authorities said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened on North Gandy Boulevard, and no one else was injured. "My wife had wrote a note...
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured is in custody.
‘I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth’: Florida firefighter tells how he survived gator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face..."
8 men, including deputy, charged with human trafficking in St. Pete sting: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At least eight men were arrested on human trafficking charges in St. Petersburg thanks to an undercover operation over the weekend, according to police. Arrest documents said that St. Petersburg Police’s Regional Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating adults who were using the internet to solicit sex with […]
East Lake High School student arrested after fake shooting and bomb threat shared on Snapchat
An East Lake High School student suspected of making a fake shooting and bomb threat against the Tarpon Springs school has been arrested, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
‘Armed and dangerous’: Deputies search for homicide suspect in Tampa
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a homicide suspect in Tampa.
