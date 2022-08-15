ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Above the Net

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. This is the final installment of a four-part series with the York News-Times breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the local coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford hopes to follow JoJo Domann's footsteps

In Isaac Gifford’s words, former Husker JoJo Domann “figured out” Nebraska’s nickel position. By the time Domann left Lincoln, he’d mastered every responsibility and coverage in every formation the Huskers deployed. He knew what to expect from opposing offenses and where he should stand to thwart their plan.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
York News-Times

York softball falls to Central City in jamboree action

CENTRAL CITY – In advance of the start of the regular season this weekend, the York Dukes took to the softball diamond Tuesday night for a jamboree game against Central City. There were some positive signs for head coach Kent Meyers and the Dukes, who racked up four hits...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
York News-Times

Dukes battle, but come up short in volleyball jamboree

COLUMBUS - Not all jamboree volleyball games produce the kind of excitement and drama the one between the York Dukes and the Columbus Discoverers did Tuesday night in Columbus. After 1 hour and 41 minutes the Dukes and the Discoverers had created a mid-season environment on the court tied at...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex

YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex. Here is the schedule for Saturday’s action. 10 am. York vs. DC West - Yellow West. Ralston vs....
YORK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech

LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
NEBRASKA STATE

