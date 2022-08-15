Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson
The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
York News-Times
Above the Net
YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. This is the final installment of a four-part series with the York News-Times breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the local coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
York News-Times
Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford hopes to follow JoJo Domann's footsteps
In Isaac Gifford’s words, former Husker JoJo Domann “figured out” Nebraska’s nickel position. By the time Domann left Lincoln, he’d mastered every responsibility and coverage in every formation the Huskers deployed. He knew what to expect from opposing offenses and where he should stand to thwart their plan.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Defensive Depth Chart Still Taking Shape for Nebraska
Blackshirts will be issued early next week, Erik Chinander says after Tuesday’s practice
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
Northwestern and Nebraska Will Start B1G West Season. These Key Games Will Help Tell Who Finishes It.
Wisconsin and Iowa again are in the spotlight. But the `other' Big Ten division has a lot of potential challengers. These important games will tell a lot.
How Collin Klein is helping K-State QB Adrian Martinez shed turnover-prone reputation
“My biggest message to him on that is, you cannot play quarterback scared to make a mistake.”
York News-Times
York softball falls to Central City in jamboree action
CENTRAL CITY – In advance of the start of the regular season this weekend, the York Dukes took to the softball diamond Tuesday night for a jamboree game against Central City. There were some positive signs for head coach Kent Meyers and the Dukes, who racked up four hits...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford Drops Incredible Commercial For Local HVAC Company
Last year, the college football world went wild over one particular high school recruit, with the most outrageous, yet incredible name I have ever heard…. Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford (Yes, that’s his name). After the Shreveport, Louisiana product decided to decommit from LSU after head coach Ed Orgeron...
York News-Times
Dukes battle, but come up short in volleyball jamboree
COLUMBUS - Not all jamboree volleyball games produce the kind of excitement and drama the one between the York Dukes and the Columbus Discoverers did Tuesday night in Columbus. After 1 hour and 41 minutes the Dukes and the Discoverers had created a mid-season environment on the court tied at...
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
York News-Times
York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex
YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex. Here is the schedule for Saturday’s action. 10 am. York vs. DC West - Yellow West. Ralston vs....
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech
LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
