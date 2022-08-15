Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces. I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.

