ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanbenito.com

Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal

The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
GILROY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Candidates qualified for most Nov. 8 Morgan Hill races

Most incumbents will face competition on the Nov. 8 ballot for elected offices representing the City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Unified School District, according to local elections officials. The qualifying period to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot ended Aug. 12 for the offices of Morgan Hill...
MORGAN HILL, CA
pajaronian.com

Hospital purchase ‘is going to happen’

WATSONVILLE—Through a series of contributions and donations, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD) has gathered together enough money to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital, ending months of nail-biting in which the fate of the 127-year-old institution hung in the balance. PVHCD will close escrow on the $67 million sale...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Gonzales, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Hunger strike at Monterey County Jail ends, and sheriff candidates weigh in on the issue.

On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, 150 inmates who had been refusing to eat at the Monterey County jail ended their two-week hunger strike. Loved ones and inmates were protesting, asking for better conditions and services. They were seeking better medical care and food prices, longer socializing times, reinstatement of Covid-19 protocols and two rounds of clean clothes (socks, shirt and underwear) per week instead of one.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#U S Citizen#Voter Registration#Election Local#Dmv#The City Council Chambers
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Watsonville Community Hospital moves to complete public ownership, nurses decry major staffing changes

At the end of August, a bankruptcy judge will likely OK the sale of the money-losing hospital to a public district, run by a board to be elected over time. Just as that big change moves forward, all of the hospital's 247 nurses have been told to "rebid" their jobs. Most part-time jobs are going away, and nurses say the impact on daily staffing — and patient care — could be substantial.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Pajaro Valley Pride march, celebration returns Sunday

WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Pride (PVP) will hold its annual in-person march and celebration Sunday at the Watsonville YWCA, for the first time since 2019. PVP, an organization aiming to support South Santa Cruz County’s LGBTQ+ community, had been holding Pride events in Watsonville since 2016. Throughout the pandemic, the group has worked to stay afloat, keeping in touch virtually and fundraising to bring back their flagship event.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Three new murals coming to Salinas offer an opportunity to beautiful public space—and build community connections.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces. I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS San Francisco

Lamborghini revs up for Monterey Car week

LOS GATO -- Monterey Car week is back in full force this year, which means there will be no shortage of showstopping supercars to admire and potentially buy.Ahead of the annual festivities, Lamborghini debuted its refreshed Silicon Valley showroom in Los Gatos Tuesday evening. KPIX 5's Betty Yu got the rare opportunity to drive one of their standout vehicles.She took the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder for a spin. It boasts a top speed of 201 miles per hour, 640 horsepower, and a price tag of $230,000. To really rev things up, CEO of Lamborghini America Andrea Baldi later took the wheel and...
LOS GATOS, CA
benitolink.com

12 Riverview Estates families just a few months from moving in

Significant progress has been made by the 24 families that have been building their own homes in the Community Services Development Corporation’s Riverview Estates project. The first 12 families began working in January and plan to move into their finished houses by Dec. 15. “Things are going fantastic with...
montereycountyweekly.com

A Salinas doctor comes under scrutiny yet again, in a lawsuit alleging negligence.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Arthur Thorne hoped to find relief from an enlarged prostate by undergoing GreenLight Laser treatment at the Advanced Medical Surgery Center of the Salinas Valley Urology Associates in Salinas. Thorne contends in a lawsuit, filed in Monterey County Superior Court on June 29, that what he found instead was life-threatening internal bleeding that landed him in an emergency room.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia. Lisa Eisemann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC. Salinas School of Dance, LLC "My mom passed away Tuesday, August The post Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico

A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy