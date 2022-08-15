Read full article on original website
November general election preview: Who's running for Santa Cruz City Council and mayor?
With voting less than three months away, an early look at candidates for the city of Santa Cruz's new at-large mayor position and candidates in Districts 4 and 6 in the new districted city council setup.
sanbenito.com
Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal
The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
Morgan Hill Times
Candidates qualified for most Nov. 8 Morgan Hill races
Most incumbents will face competition on the Nov. 8 ballot for elected offices representing the City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Unified School District, according to local elections officials. The qualifying period to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot ended Aug. 12 for the offices of Morgan Hill...
pajaronian.com
Hospital purchase ‘is going to happen’
WATSONVILLE—Through a series of contributions and donations, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD) has gathered together enough money to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital, ending months of nail-biting in which the fate of the 127-year-old institution hung in the balance. PVHCD will close escrow on the $67 million sale...
losgatan.com
County blocked homeowner’s attempt to access CZU insurance money before two-year deadline
The Santa Clara County Department of Planning and Development has been preventing a homeowner in the Lexington Hills area of Los Gatos from accessing public documents needed to fix damage caused by the storm that sparked the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fire. A Department of Environmental Health official tried to...
Moving past Measure D: Santa Cruz's light rail future will finally go beyond speculation
The rail-trail debate didn't end up killing us, but did it make us stronger? That will probably depend on the results of a feasibility study local leadership hopes can be launched by November. Either way, having fact-based answers to these long-argued existential questions will be a good place to begin the real conversations about the rail corridor's future.
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
montereycountyweekly.com
Hunger strike at Monterey County Jail ends, and sheriff candidates weigh in on the issue.
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, 150 inmates who had been refusing to eat at the Monterey County jail ended their two-week hunger strike. Loved ones and inmates were protesting, asking for better conditions and services. They were seeking better medical care and food prices, longer socializing times, reinstatement of Covid-19 protocols and two rounds of clean clothes (socks, shirt and underwear) per week instead of one.
montereycountyweekly.com
Peninsula's water district makes leap in Cal Am buyout, could make offer by mid-January
Growing impatient with the crop of political and legal obstacles in its way, the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s board of directors unanimously voted Aug. 15 to step on the accelerator in carrying out the voter-supported effort to buy out private water utility California American Water. The $315,000 the...
As Watsonville Community Hospital moves to complete public ownership, nurses decry major staffing changes
At the end of August, a bankruptcy judge will likely OK the sale of the money-losing hospital to a public district, run by a board to be elected over time. Just as that big change moves forward, all of the hospital's 247 nurses have been told to "rebid" their jobs. Most part-time jobs are going away, and nurses say the impact on daily staffing — and patient care — could be substantial.
pajaronian.com
Pajaro Valley Pride march, celebration returns Sunday
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Pride (PVP) will hold its annual in-person march and celebration Sunday at the Watsonville YWCA, for the first time since 2019. PVP, an organization aiming to support South Santa Cruz County’s LGBTQ+ community, had been holding Pride events in Watsonville since 2016. Throughout the pandemic, the group has worked to stay afloat, keeping in touch virtually and fundraising to bring back their flagship event.
montereycountyweekly.com
Three new murals coming to Salinas offer an opportunity to beautiful public space—and build community connections.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces. I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.
lookout.co
As market revival continues, Santa Cruz hospitality industry expects boost from new La Bahia, Cruz hotels
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The pandemic spelled big trouble for just about every business and industry under the sun, but the crippling of Santa Cruz County’s top industries and employers has been a uniquely challenging blow to the local economy.
Lamborghini revs up for Monterey Car week
LOS GATO -- Monterey Car week is back in full force this year, which means there will be no shortage of showstopping supercars to admire and potentially buy.Ahead of the annual festivities, Lamborghini debuted its refreshed Silicon Valley showroom in Los Gatos Tuesday evening. KPIX 5's Betty Yu got the rare opportunity to drive one of their standout vehicles.She took the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder for a spin. It boasts a top speed of 201 miles per hour, 640 horsepower, and a price tag of $230,000. To really rev things up, CEO of Lamborghini America Andrea Baldi later took the wheel and...
benitolink.com
12 Riverview Estates families just a few months from moving in
Significant progress has been made by the 24 families that have been building their own homes in the Community Services Development Corporation’s Riverview Estates project. The first 12 families began working in January and plan to move into their finished houses by Dec. 15. “Things are going fantastic with...
montereycountyweekly.com
A Salinas doctor comes under scrutiny yet again, in a lawsuit alleging negligence.
On Jan. 25, 2021, Arthur Thorne hoped to find relief from an enlarged prostate by undergoing GreenLight Laser treatment at the Advanced Medical Surgery Center of the Salinas Valley Urology Associates in Salinas. Thorne contends in a lawsuit, filed in Monterey County Superior Court on June 29, that what he found instead was life-threatening internal bleeding that landed him in an emergency room.
Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The daughter of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter said her mother passed after a long battle with dementia. Lisa Eisemann died on Tuesday, announced her daughter Terrin Eisemann-Gunter. Lisa was the studio director for the Salinas School of Dance, LLC. Salinas School of Dance, LLC "My mom passed away Tuesday, August The post Lisa Eisemann, wife of former Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter passes appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire CZU enacts 'lightning plan' as storm passes over Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo County, has enacted its lightning plan. The plan requires that engines respond to any reports of lightning strikes to make sure there is no fire. According to the agency, there were no confirmed fires from...
KSBW.com
California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
