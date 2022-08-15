ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Beach Beacon

Clearwater moves forward with downtown transit center

Last week was supposed to be a time of celebration when Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority secured a $20 million federal grant for a downtown transit center that has been talked about for more than a decade, City Council member David Allbritton said. Then City Manager Jon Jennings threw that into...
CLEARWATER, FL
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater Beach, FL
Clearwater, FL
Bay News 9

Technically, a tornado: Redington Beach's crazy weather day

It was a wild weather Wednesday at Pinellas County beaches, and that includes a tornado. Spectrum Bay News 9 received several waterspout photos from viewers, and Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay even said, technically, there was a tornado that touched down at Redington Beach. The storm system moved across the area...
REDINGTON BEACH, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new motorcycle built by the Orange County Choppers Road House owner inside of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs gives green light to small apartment complex

TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Aug. 9 approved Tarpon Springs Apartments, an eight-unit multifamily apartment complex at the corner of North Safford Street and East Park Street. By a 5-0 vote, the commission approved construction of the three-building complex to sit on a 11,200-square-foot plot in the city’s...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
10NEWS

Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the breaks on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
LUTZ, FL
fox13news.com

Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say

ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL

