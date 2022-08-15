Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater moves forward with downtown transit center
Last week was supposed to be a time of celebration when Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority secured a $20 million federal grant for a downtown transit center that has been talked about for more than a decade, City Council member David Allbritton said. Then City Manager Jon Jennings threw that into...
iontb.com
Six week closure planned on Keene Road in Clearwater for railroad crossing replacement
Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on September 9th and conclude by early October. CSX is replacing and repairing the railroad crossing on Keene Road. Through traffic will be...
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable...
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
Bay News 9
Technically, a tornado: Redington Beach's crazy weather day
It was a wild weather Wednesday at Pinellas County beaches, and that includes a tornado. Spectrum Bay News 9 received several waterspout photos from viewers, and Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay even said, technically, there was a tornado that touched down at Redington Beach. The storm system moved across the area...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new motorcycle built by the Orange County Choppers Road House owner inside of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.
Fight for shade heats up in Belleair Shore Beach umbrella ban court battle
Pinellas County fight over beach umbrellas continues in court.
Train and pickup truck collide in Pasco County
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a train and a pickup truck collided in Pasco County.
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs gives green light to small apartment complex
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Aug. 9 approved Tarpon Springs Apartments, an eight-unit multifamily apartment complex at the corner of North Safford Street and East Park Street. By a 5-0 vote, the commission approved construction of the three-building complex to sit on a 11,200-square-foot plot in the city’s...
10NEWS
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
fox13news.com
‘Blindsided’ county commissioners pump the breaks on proposed round-the-clock incinerators in Lutz
LUTZ, Fla. - Hillsborough County Commissioners decided Thursday to put a stop to a company's plan to build yard waste incinerators in a Lutz community. The Environmental Protection Commission, which includes several county commissioners, unanimously voted to stop all work on an application process to build a pair of 40-foot-long incinerators on Crystal Lake Road. If passed, the machines would be able to burn trees and yard debris seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents if aerial gondolas should be considered to reduce traffic
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Hey Tampa Bay! Want a fast and fun way to get to Clearwater Beach?" It’s the question posed in a colorful video from people looking to bring more mass transit to the Tampa Bay Region. "We want people to tell us what they think about...
fox13news.com
Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say
ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
fox13news.com
Girl critical after hit-and-run crash near Sarasota County school
OSPREY, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl’s bike was left in the middle of a Sarasota County roadway after she was hit by a driver who then took off, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl was in critical condition after the crash Tuesday, as troopers searched...
Clearwater Police Trying To Locate Vehicle Possibly Involved In Hit And Run Of Bicyclist
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured on Tuesday. Police say the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. at Myrtle Avenue and Jones
