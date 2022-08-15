Read full article on original website
Related
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
Byrd Theatre shares an update on why it's now closed for upgrades
The historic Byrd Theatre, located in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood, recently shared photos of the ongoing effort to upgrade the 1920s-era movie palace.
Richmond Police horse retires to forever home
A horse from the Richmond Police's Mounted Unit has retired and the next steps are being taken to place him in his forever home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crazy Greek on the move as son takes over restaurant from parents
The longtime local Greek restaurant is preparing to open a new location at 13249 Rittenhouse Drive in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center.
Vigil, silent ride will honor cyclists involved in deadly Henrico crash
A vigil and bike ride will be held Thursday evening in memory and support of the two cyclists involved in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
PHOTOS: Cheetah Boom! Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cubs in 2022
Cheetah conservation efforts at the Metro Richmond Zoo are booming! The zoo has announced that 19 cubs have been born so far in 2022, the greatest number is cubs born in a single year in the zoo's over 20-year history.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC12
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Southwood Apartment in Richmond say they are afraid to speak up about issues with living conditions. The non-profit New Virginia Majority has spent months advocating for change at the property. “People will say I have lived here 10 years, never had...
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Climate bill explainer, Lab Schools, and a new bike share station
Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and how good was yesterday’s weather?? So good! Today, you can expect more of the same, maybe a bit warmer, and maybe a bit more sunshine. Get out there and enjoy it. Water cooler. Yesterday, I asked if anyone had a good...
travelnoire.com
TallTravelEats Shares Where To Find The Best Food In Richmond, VA
Dominic “Dom” Brown was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he still resides to this day. Though today he is well-known for his food and travel blog, TallTravelEats, he wasn’t always a food connoisseur. Growing up, he was actually a very picky eater. “I would eat...
Number of power outages near Pony Pasture reduced to 10
According to Dominion Energy, the outage is concentrated in the Willow Oaks and Westlake Hills neighborhoods, just south of Pony Pasture. An estimated 1849 households in the area are currently without power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
multihousingnews.com
American Landmark Buys Richmond Community
This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
NBC12
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling down their road. They say their street has become an expressway. Mark Baker’s truck was smashed on Sunday, collateral damage from a four-car crash at the intersection of 31st Street...
Festival celebrating African American Folklore returns to Jackson Ward
From a program at a museum, a festival was born in Abner Clay Park and now they are “bringing it back home.”
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Schools, education, and more schools
Good morning, RVA! It's 64 °F, and today looks great. Expect highs in the mid 80s plus some clouds in the sky later this afternoon. The weekend looks decent, too—we'll just have to see if any rogue rain pops up or not. For now, though, call dibs on your favorite outside chair and plan to spend the next couple mornings out there drinking your beverage of choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lanes closed on I-64 East due to crash in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 184.7, about halfway between the West Broad Street/Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road exits. The eastbound left and center lanes are both closed, as well as the left shoulder.
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Comments / 0