Pennsylvania state police, Somerset district attorney looking into disappearance of Berlin woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — State police and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the disappearance of Tammy Berkey.

The Berlin woman has not been seen or heard from in nearly a week.

When investigators went to her home over the weekend and encountered her brother, the investigation took another tragic turn.

Police checked her house on Mason Dixon Highway and began searching the property for any sign of Berkey.

During their investigation, they found her brother, James Foy Jr., shot dead in a room inside the home.

Still, there was no sign of Tammy Berkey.

Over the weekend, state police were back at the home processing the scene.

Troopers were seen coming and going from the home, and from the woods behind the house.

Channel 11 also confirmed that the forensic pathology team from Mercyhurst University was called in over the weekend to the property.

The team, led by Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, focuses on forensic archeological recovery — specifically the analysis and recovery of human remains in outdoor scenes.

Dirkmaat confirmed his involvement, and said any further information has to come from the coroner’s office or state police.

Investigators still are not sure where Berkey is, but do not believe there is any immediate threat or danger to the community.

If you know where Berkey is, you’re asked to call state police or 911.

©2022 Cox Media Group