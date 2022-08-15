ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Why has Staten Island seen such a dramatic escalation in real estate value over the past few decades?

Editor’s note: With real estate prices skyrocketing on Staten Island, many buyers are feeling the crunch of finding their dream home. In this ongoing series, titled “The Housing Squeeze: Inside Staten Island’s Real Estate Surge,” we dive into various topics, including just how high prices are going to go, who is buying in this hot market, rising interest rates and what it takes to afford a home in the borough these days.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC begins tearing down outdoor dining setups that are causing ‘blight and disorder’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams took a sledgehammer Thursday to a New York City nuisance that came out of a pandemic program. The mayor took a hammer to a precut side of an abandoned outdoor dining structure in midtown Manhattan, and committed city agencies to taking down the set ups that had become a cause of “blight and disorder,” as Deputy Mayor of Operations Meera Joshi put it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capri Sun#Food Processing#Food Drink
The Staten Island Advance

NYC DOT commissioner on finding solution to Staten Island Ferry disruptions: ‘They are making progress’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Disruptions continue to legally-required half-hour Staten Island Ferry service, but city Department of Transportation Commissioner (DOT) Ydanis Rodriguez said Thursday that the city is working towards a solution. Reduced service dates back to the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when reduced ridership justified the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Staten Island Advance

NYC’s 9/11 Tribute Museum to close, per report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 9/11 Tribute Museum will shut down after Wednesday, just weeks away from the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The museum, which opened in 2006, was founded by a group of victims’ relatives. Volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some way to the terrorist attacks led tours at the museum. It has struggled to stay open since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the museum’s CEO.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Can the spotted lanternfly cause my dog or cat to get sick? A state expert addresses the concern.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The spotted lanternfly is a known danger to more than 70 different plant species, but some may be wondering if it poses a threat to animals and pets. The invasive species has been wreaking havoc on Staten Island, as swarms have been spotted flying around the borough. As dogs and cats are curious creatures, they may chow down on the insect.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy