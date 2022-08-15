Read full article on original website
Looking for extra cash? Personal finance website offering $1K to taste Trader Joe’s fall foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Need a few extra bucks and love the taste of pumpkin?. If so, FinanceBuzz has a great gig for you. It’s looking for a candidate to taste all the fall-inspired foods at Trader Joe’s and is willing to pay the taster $1,000 to do it.
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
Local organizations hand out back-to-school supplies at annual giveaway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Brothers Care Inc., T.ES. Solutions & Service and United Activities Unlimited (UAU) teamed up to host the annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway. The event took place at PS 18 in West Brighton, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., while supplies lasted.
We have our VIP winners: These subscribers will go on a free ‘Taste of the Towns’ food-tasting trolley ride
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — These subscribers will be touring Staten Island for tasty eats in style. As a thank you from the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com, we offered our loyal subscribers a chance to win free VIP tickets to “Taste of the Towns,” a food trolley tour across the South Shore on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Why has Staten Island seen such a dramatic escalation in real estate value over the past few decades?
Editor’s note: With real estate prices skyrocketing on Staten Island, many buyers are feeling the crunch of finding their dream home. In this ongoing series, titled “The Housing Squeeze: Inside Staten Island’s Real Estate Surge,” we dive into various topics, including just how high prices are going to go, who is buying in this hot market, rising interest rates and what it takes to afford a home in the borough these days.
For the biker and beer lover, Chuck Zito brings his ‘Rydz’ brew to S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A beer line with hoppy muscle soon lands on Staten Island. Martial artist and bodyguard turned actor Chuck Zito is behind a new microbrew, Rydz, soon to be launched on the South Shore. Zito and entrepreneur Vincent Viola will roll out the product Saturday, Aug....
NYC begins tearing down outdoor dining setups that are causing ‘blight and disorder’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams took a sledgehammer Thursday to a New York City nuisance that came out of a pandemic program. The mayor took a hammer to a precut side of an abandoned outdoor dining structure in midtown Manhattan, and committed city agencies to taking down the set ups that had become a cause of “blight and disorder,” as Deputy Mayor of Operations Meera Joshi put it.
See the first images of the husky dogs since their rescue from Staten Island lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just weeks ago, two dozen huskies were living in such decrepit conditions within a Tompkinsville lot that one of the puppies died, according to authorities, while others were in poor health. Now, in the hands of the ASPCA, the dogs are getting a new chance...
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
How much tree canopy can NYC sustain? Study explores question, opportunities.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As advocates work toward their goal of attaining 30% canopy cover across the city by 2035, a new study tackled fundamental questions at the heart of the effort: How much canopy can be spread across the five boroughs, and where should those trees go?. A...
West Nile virus detected in record number of NYC mosquitos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Health Department said West Nile virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitos and two people throughout the five boroughs. The two cases — in Brooklyn and Queens — are among 54 cases nationwide. There have been four deaths connected to the virus this year, said the city Health Department in a release.
NYC DOT commissioner on finding solution to Staten Island Ferry disruptions: ‘They are making progress’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Disruptions continue to legally-required half-hour Staten Island Ferry service, but city Department of Transportation Commissioner (DOT) Ydanis Rodriguez said Thursday that the city is working towards a solution. Reduced service dates back to the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when reduced ridership justified the...
NYC’s 9/11 Tribute Museum to close, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 9/11 Tribute Museum will shut down after Wednesday, just weeks away from the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The museum, which opened in 2006, was founded by a group of victims’ relatives. Volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some way to the terrorist attacks led tours at the museum. It has struggled to stay open since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the museum’s CEO.
Can the spotted lanternfly cause my dog or cat to get sick? A state expert addresses the concern.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The spotted lanternfly is a known danger to more than 70 different plant species, but some may be wondering if it poses a threat to animals and pets. The invasive species has been wreaking havoc on Staten Island, as swarms have been spotted flying around the borough. As dogs and cats are curious creatures, they may chow down on the insect.
Casale Jewelers’ latest venture: An expansion into Red Bank, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Say the name Cory Schifter and one conjures images of a dedicated community leader and a business owner who’s proprietor at Casale Jewelers in Dongan Hills. The jewelry boutique known for its extensive selection of designer brands, engagement rings, certified diamonds, and custom-crafted jewelry,...
Staten Island obituaries for August 18, 2022: Barbara Ann DeMayo, teacher, school safety officer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Barbara Ann DeMayo, 90, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, at Croasdaile Village, Durham, North Carolina. Barbara was a native Staten Islander, born on Feb. 20, 1932, to Eugene and Katherine T. (McDermott) Daly of Stapleton. She attended PS 14 and Curtis High School, where she was a student-athlete, lettering in four sports. She worked for the AT&T telephone company before marrying Francesco (Frank) J. DeMayo, Sr., also of Stapleton. Barbara was active in many of the Island parochial schools. She taught CCD at Immaculate Conception and Physical Education at many Island schools, including Immaculate Conception Grammar School, St Pauls, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, while working part-time at the Community National Bank in Fox Hills. The Board of Education later employed Barbara, Office of School Safety, NYPD. She worked at many schools, including New Dorp and Tottenville High Schools, I.S.7, and PS 1, where she was known as Officer Barbie. Read the full obituary on SILive.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: The ‘Not Forgotten Play Festival’ comes to Empire Outlets
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this summer weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Create lasting memories with your family at Family Camping: Staten Island, hosted by The Urban Park...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
2022-2023 academic year: $77M Staten Island campus to open with 2 new schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —A newly constructed facility in Stapleton will house two schools when it opens for the first time this fall. The new $77 million four-story building will offer 773 elementary, middle and high school seats for students on the North Shore when it opens for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Where are the cheapest gas prices on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the national average price of gas recently dropping below $4 per gallon, some Staten Island stations have followed suit and are offering the cheapest prices the borough has seen in months. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.94,...
