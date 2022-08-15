Read full article on original website
KWQC
Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
TaxSlayer Center to be renamed 'Vibrant Arena at The MARK' on Sept. 1
MOLINE, Ill. — The MARK is back. At a press conference held on Thursday, Aug. 18, Scott Mullen, the TaxSlayer Center's Executive Director, announced the new name for the iconic Moline event center coming on September 1: Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The name change comes with a partnership...
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
KWQC
Getting ready to celebrate spuds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This year, National Potato Day will be observed on Friday, Aug. 19, but PSL decided to share some ideas on how to celebrate and feature the versatile vegetable a day early with Farmer Lee Jones. The nationally-known veggie expert currently grows more than 600 varieties of vegetables,...
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
KWQC
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS
The Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m. following Rally at the Rock. Bettendorf Community School District to host Inaugural Bett Community Expo. This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Moline Parks and Recreation...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
KWQC
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
KWQC
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
KWQC
Vision changes as we age
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found most adults in this country think vision loss with aging is inevitable. Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates says some vision changes can be expected, like gray hair and wrinkles. Those include the loss of up-close vision or seeing in low light. But other conditions can be treated and sometimes delayed. The best advice is to take care of your overall health and get your eyes checked. He says after 65, you should have your eyes examined every two years.
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
KWQC
Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept. Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
KWQC
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
KWQC
Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.
KWQC
Fall recruitment is underway for local Cub Scouts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is the perfect time to start new endeavors. That’s why recruitment for the Cub Scouts is vibrant and most active at this time of year while back-to-school routines and relationships are being established. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls between the ages of 5-10...
City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
KWQC
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Binx”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases a beautiful cat named “Binx”. Binx is a survivor of abuse. She needs to be adopted into a forever safe and loving home. Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. /...
