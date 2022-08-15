ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Getting ready to celebrate spuds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This year, National Potato Day will be observed on Friday, Aug. 19, but PSL decided to share some ideas on how to celebrate and feature the versatile vegetable a day early with Farmer Lee Jones. The nationally-known veggie expert currently grows more than 600 varieties of vegetables,...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

TaxSlayer Center to announce new name

UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street

East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park

Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'

This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Vision changes as we age

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found most adults in this country think vision loss with aging is inevitable. Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates says some vision changes can be expected, like gray hair and wrinkles. Those include the loss of up-close vision or seeing in low light. But other conditions can be treated and sometimes delayed. The best advice is to take care of your overall health and get your eyes checked. He says after 65, you should have your eyes examined every two years.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.
MILAN, IL
KWQC

Fall recruitment is underway for local Cub Scouts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is the perfect time to start new endeavors. That’s why recruitment for the Cub Scouts is vibrant and most active at this time of year while back-to-school routines and relationships are being established. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls between the ages of 5-10...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Binx”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases a beautiful cat named “Binx”. Binx is a survivor of abuse. She needs to be adopted into a forever safe and loving home. Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. /...
MOLINE, IL

