(WFRV) – There will be a lot of movement on the runway in Appleton this weekend but there’s one flight that won’t leave the tarmac. Diane MacDonald visited Local 5 Live with details on Old Glory Honor Flight, what the fundraiser means to the community and how you can enjoy the event where there will be a plane pull, airfare giveaways from Appleton airport, food trucks, Veterans exhibits and more.

APPLETON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO