Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Old Glory Honor Flight this weekend in Appleton

(WFRV) – There will be a lot of movement on the runway in Appleton this weekend but there’s one flight that won’t leave the tarmac. Diane MacDonald visited Local 5 Live with details on Old Glory Honor Flight, what the fundraiser means to the community and how you can enjoy the event where there will be a plane pull, airfare giveaways from Appleton airport, food trucks, Veterans exhibits and more.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WISCONSIN STATE
generalaviationnews.com

The challenges of flying in to AirVenture

I have flown into Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for 20 years, as have thousands of others. While a little challenging, the experience is exhilarating and a convenient way to get to the airshow. Many pilots inquiring about my experience proclaim they would never...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton high school students paint mural

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton High School students, along with staff and local artist Neo Medina, have come together to create a mural as a part of a class called “Paint the City.”. The mural is located on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli in Appleton. Painted...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police Department adds its third K-9 Unit

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department has added a new furry member to its K-9 Unit. K-9 Jesus, a 16-month-old German Shepherd, was born in Bulgaria and initially trained in Hungry, before being transferred to Jessiffany Canine Services in Iron Ridge. K-9 Jesus was paired up with Officer Ben Hardgrove.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

Smoke forces evacuation of Menasha building

MENASHA, Wis. — A Menasha building is evacuated because of smoke. Crews responded to Opportunity Way late Tuesday morning after smoke was coming from the vents. Firefighters were able to locate the cause of the smoke. No injuries were reported.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Creates: Paint Out this Friday in Appleton

(WFRV) – From beauty artists to murals, you can leave your mark on downtown Appleton this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the ‘Downtown Creates: Paint Out’ event happening this Friday. Details from appletondowntown.org:. JOIN US AS DOWNTOWN APPLETON ARTISTS, RETAIL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kite festival ‘Soar on the Shore’ this weekend in Algoma

(WFRV) – This Saturday kites will soar on the shore!. John from Friends of Crescent Beach stopped by Local 5 Live along with Lynn with Art Beet Kewaunee with details on this free day for families featuring kites and more including:. DJ and Music. Giant Kite Shows. Kite Candy...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
FOND DU LAC, WI

