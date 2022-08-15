ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
Fun, food, faith, street closures, and parking passes are all part of the Fall River 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost

Food, fun, and faith are once again coming to Kennedy Park. According to the Committee, Fall River’s 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost will kick off on Wednesday the 24th of August with the traditional blessing and serving of freshly made Holy Ghost soup. The official opening of the Feast will take place on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:00-6:00 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
LINCOLN, RI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage

(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
COVENTRY, RI
Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Ripley is a 1-year-old, gorgeous shepherd mix who has beautiful brindle coat with streaks of gold! She’s an all-around sweet girl who is affectionate, loves laps and enjoys riding in the car. She’s also quite athletic and playful… loves going for walks and playing fetch. Ripley's ideal...
SEEKONK, MA
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
RICHMOND, RI
Drought Status Updated to Extreme

Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
BOAT ACCIDENT ON BRIDGE

A powerboat fell from its trailer Monday and blocked the eastbound side of the Verrazzano Bridge as it traveled from the Rhode Island mainland to Jamestown. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority posted about the accident at 11 a.m. via Twitter, and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. The accident was cleared by 11:34 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Rhode Island zoo welcomes baby golden lion tamarin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island zoo on Wednesday announced the birth of a baby golden lion tamarin. In a news release, Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village announced the birth of the squirrel-sized primate, which has a reddish gold coat and long, backswept manes. The animal was...
