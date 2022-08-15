Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
fallriverreporter.com
Fun, food, faith, street closures, and parking passes are all part of the Fall River 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost
Food, fun, and faith are once again coming to Kennedy Park. According to the Committee, Fall River’s 2022 Great Feast of the Holy Ghost will kick off on Wednesday the 24th of August with the traditional blessing and serving of freshly made Holy Ghost soup. The official opening of the Feast will take place on Thursday the 25th at approximately 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expensive Tools Stolen at Open Air Market in Somerset Leads to Generous Act of Kindness
An act of burglary on Saturday at the SOAM Open Air Market almost derailed the team’s faith in humanity, but thanks to the generous community surrounding SOAM, this otherwise grim event resulted in a beautiful reminder of what it means to have each other’s backs. Theft at Slades...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: Rhode Island contemporary on the market for $845,000 resembles a ship’s bow
5 West Ave., Tiverton, R.I. This home looks so much like a ship that it takes but a dollop of imagination to relocate this contemporary from its spot on a dead-end street to the nearby Sakonnet River. The roof line rises to a sharp peak and just below that, the house looks like the bow of a ship riding the waves.
WPRI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tree farm loses 70% of seedlings due to drought
"This has been the hottest summer I can remember," John Leyden said. "7,000 seedlings at $10 apiece, that's $70,000 we lost."
Turnto10.com
Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage
(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Ripley is a 1-year-old, gorgeous shepherd mix who has beautiful brindle coat with streaks of gold! She’s an all-around sweet girl who is affectionate, loves laps and enjoys riding in the car. She’s also quite athletic and playful… loves going for walks and playing fetch. Ripley's ideal...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
ABC6.com
Drought Status Updated to Extreme
Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Crash sends car into Providence home
A two-car crash in Providence early Thursday morning sent one vehicle into a home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamestown Press
BOAT ACCIDENT ON BRIDGE
A powerboat fell from its trailer Monday and blocked the eastbound side of the Verrazzano Bridge as it traveled from the Rhode Island mainland to Jamestown. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority posted about the accident at 11 a.m. via Twitter, and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. The accident was cleared by 11:34 a.m.
Rhode Island zoo welcomes baby golden lion tamarin
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island zoo on Wednesday announced the birth of a baby golden lion tamarin. In a news release, Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village announced the birth of the squirrel-sized primate, which has a reddish gold coat and long, backswept manes. The animal was...
Dartmouth Physical Therapist “Avoid These Three Shoes” While Back to School Shopping
Dr. Tonja Hunt is a physical therapist for Dartmouth Public Schools. As back to school shopping ramps up, Dr. Hunt is offering suggestions to help parents pick out footwear that will better serve children from a medical standpoint. "Most of the time, people are only thinking about fashion and style...
Fisherman fined $9K for catching striped bass in prohibited waters
A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the DEM.
Comments / 0