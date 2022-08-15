ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Team from Maryland takes second in Little League Softball World Series

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAhuG_0hIJFOjs00

A bunch of Maryland softball players made the state proud.

It will be a memory they will never forget.

A softball team from Delmar represented the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Softball Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

However, their magical run ending when Texas rallied and scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning of the championship game. Maryland still finished an outstanding second place.

Maryland actually had a 3-0 lead in the game.

Avery Naugle and Macy Rickards both had two hits in the finals for Maryland.

Great job girls!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops

DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
DELMAR, MD
The Dispatch

Surfers Healing Returns To Ocean City

OCEAN CITY – A day-long surf camp for children with autism returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week. On Wednesday, 225 children with autism and their families gathered on the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand Hotel for the 13th annual Surfers Healing camp.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Delmar, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Greenville, NC
Local
Maryland Sports
Greenville, NC
Sports
wraltechwire.com

Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Philly

Delaware man wins lottery twice within same month

MILLSBORO, Del (CBS) -- A Delaware man has won the lottery twice in the same month. Duane Ketterman of Millsboro won $18,000 playing the lottery in Maryland, where he often drives for work.Then, just a few weeks later, he won $30,000.He plans to sock the money away for a rainy day.  
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Mid Atlantic#The Mid Atlantic Region
WBOC

Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton

EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Premium Pond Side of Nassau Grove!

Home to the gated community of Nassau Grove! This 4 BR, 3BA, 4,000 +SQ FT premium pond side home has been meticulously cared for and has very thoughtful home features to make everyday living a joy. No need to wait on a lengthy time for a new build, this home has everything and more. Starting with the exterior, you are a backyard away from the club facilities, pond side walking trail with spectacular water views and additional parking. The rear of the home has views of the best sunsets Lewes has to offer. (see photos!) Whether you are sitting on the front or back porch you can enjoy the relaxing sounds coming from the water fountains and the waterfalls.
NASSAU, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Badges and Basketball brings stars to Cape

The Schell Brothers’ Project Kudos brought Badges and Basketball to the Cape Henlopen High School gymnasium for the event’s sophomore year. “The evening’s focus was on uniting our community and local law enforcement,” said Schell Brothers Director of Marketing Alyssa Titus. “It had a celebrity twist this year and the event was incredible.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

SunFestival returns to Rehoboth Beach Sept. 3-4

SunFestival will kick off with a performance by Judy Gold, Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Originally known as Sundance, SunFestival is among the largest and most spectacular events held in Rehoboth Beach. The...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Gallo Realty sold to Virginia-based real estate firm

After 43 years of business, Rehoboth Beach’s Gallo Realty has been sold to a real estate company based out of Alexandria, Va. According to an Aug. 9 press release, starting Sept. 1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty will be rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. The company will continue to operate its five offices in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!

Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Changes Approved For Later Sunfest

OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy