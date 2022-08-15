ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Fentanyl test strips available as deadly overdoses surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is raising the alarm about the deadly opioid fentanyl. The DHS has issued a public health advisory to inform people about the increase in overdoses related to fentanyl. “There are two primary factors that make fentanyl especially dangerous. First, it...
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
Hearing delayed for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a 30-year-old double murder case in Waupaca County asked for a two-week delay in his court proceedings Tuesday. Tony Haase appeared in court via video conference and asked for two more weeks to find an attorney. The court gave him a week and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.
Wausau area obituaries August 15, 2022

Shout out praises to the Lord, all the earth! Worship the Lord with joy. Enter his presence with joyful singing. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Ps 100:1. Corinne Louise Zillman entered God’s courts with praise on August 10, 2022 at age 98. Born December 23,...
Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report

Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
Hope in the Park returns to Wausau

WAUSAU – Hope in the Park is back this summer, bigger than ever. This free community event, a thank you to the community for supporting 89Q Radio, will feature Christian artist Danny Gokey on Aug. 28 at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment, including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon. Gokey will perform at 5 p.m.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer

A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints

MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
Planning commission seeks solutions to housing issue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission met Wednesday in Wausau to address the lack of affordable housing in the area. The meeting gave people living in the greater Wausau area the chance to talk about how they feel about the current real estate situation. Most...
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
Wausau area births, Aug. 16

Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County

TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
