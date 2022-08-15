Read full article on original website
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Former Mosinee teacher accuses board president of bullying, intmidation
A former Mosinee teacher is accusing School Board President Kevin Hermening of bullying and intimidation, while blaming staff resignations on the district’s prevailing culture. Hermening, in a July 22 email to former high school math teacher Lisa Kennedy, rejected the assertion that job satisfaction or pay was behind staff...
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
WSAW
Fentanyl test strips available as deadly overdoses surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is raising the alarm about the deadly opioid fentanyl. The DHS has issued a public health advisory to inform people about the increase in overdoses related to fentanyl. “There are two primary factors that make fentanyl especially dangerous. First, it...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
WSAW
Attendance recap shows Taste N Glow had visitors from all continental states except Vermont and Wyoming
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More hot air balloons, more vendors and overall more national attendance were some of the takeaways from the second annual Taste N Glow event. The hot air balloon festival was held July 8-10 on the festival grounds northwest of Wausau. The event is a spin-off of Wausau’s Balloonfest. That event was discontinued during the pandemic.
WSAW
Hearing delayed for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a 30-year-old double murder case in Waupaca County asked for a two-week delay in his court proceedings Tuesday. Tony Haase appeared in court via video conference and asked for two more weeks to find an attorney. The court gave him a week and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.
Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy
A 30-year-old cold case in Wisconsin appears to have been solved, with charges filed against a now-52-year-old man for the murder of two people. According to the charges, the double homicide was an apparent revenge killing. Tony Haase was 22 years old when he allegedly fatally stabbed a woman and...
Wausau area obituaries August 15, 2022
Shout out praises to the Lord, all the earth! Worship the Lord with joy. Enter his presence with joyful singing. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Ps 100:1. Corinne Louise Zillman entered God’s courts with praise on August 10, 2022 at age 98. Born December 23,...
wxpr.org
Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report
Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
WSAW
Stevens Point Mayor provides updates about Goerke Park, Business 51 and way to honor veterans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot going on this summer in Stevens Point. Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to sit down with Tony Langfellow and provide some updates. Mayor Wiza said one of the most exciting projects is going on at Goerke Park. “Years ago, about...
Hope in the Park returns to Wausau
WAUSAU – Hope in the Park is back this summer, bigger than ever. This free community event, a thank you to the community for supporting 89Q Radio, will feature Christian artist Danny Gokey on Aug. 28 at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment, including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon. Gokey will perform at 5 p.m.
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
947jackfm.com
Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints
MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
WSAW
Planning commission seeks solutions to housing issue
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission met Wednesday in Wausau to address the lack of affordable housing in the area. The meeting gave people living in the greater Wausau area the chance to talk about how they feel about the current real estate situation. Most...
WSAW
Marathon County Bar Association to match donations up to $10K for Sara’s Storybook Garden
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Financial donations are needed for a multi-phase memorial garden at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. In 2019, the idea to honor Sara Quirt-Sann was developed. She was one of four people killed in a shooting on March 22, 2017. Sara’s Storybook Garden is a passion project...
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
Wausau area births, Aug. 16
Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
