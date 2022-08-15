Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. Mori
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWire
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake's chronically homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City's chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city's planning process, the would-be village's operator hasn't been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
kuer.org
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
kcpw.org
LDS Church fires back over abuse story, Utah city coughs up police shooting records
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City’s Homeless Abatement Policies Examined
If the homeless abatement policy and program were designed to help the homeless to find a more secure place to camp or stay, perhaps this $1-$2 million per year cost to Salt Lake City taxpayers could be justified. But it could be argued that the opposite is true. The cruelty of moving unsheltered people and families from empty lots who have nowhere else to stay is essentially harassing residents in dire need of assistance.
kslnewsradio.com
Cox says chapel at old Utah State Prison site will remain
DRAPER, Utah — The old Utah State Prison is now a thing of the past. On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert walked through the facility one last time. Cox says a chapel is the only part of the facility that will remain. However, Cox says...
Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?
UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
kjzz.com
Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
ksl.com
Ogden domestic violence shelter announces plans to expand
OGDEN — The YCC Family Crisis Center announced that it will be expanding with plans to build an apartment building near its campus to meet the need for transitional housing. The nonprofit had called for more transitional housing earlier this year to help move victims of domestic violence out of shelter settings into longer-term housing. The lack of transitional housing and limited shelter capacity had forced staff members to turn some people away, according to YCC victim advocate Ashley Daniels.
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
Multiple LDS church buildings vandalized in Sandy, Draper
Sandy police are asking for help in finding those who recently vandalized several buildings belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sandy.
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
