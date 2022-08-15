ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
PROVO, UT
kcpw.org

LDS Church fires back over abuse story, Utah city coughs up police shooting records

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.
WEST JORDAN, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City’s Homeless Abatement Policies Examined

If the homeless abatement policy and program were designed to help the homeless to find a more secure place to camp or stay, perhaps this $1-$2 million per year cost to Salt Lake City taxpayers could be justified. But it could be argued that the opposite is true. The cruelty of moving unsheltered people and families from empty lots who have nowhere else to stay is essentially harassing residents in dire need of assistance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cox says chapel at old Utah State Prison site will remain

DRAPER, Utah — The old Utah State Prison is now a thing of the past. On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert walked through the facility one last time. Cox says a chapel is the only part of the facility that will remain. However, Cox says...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?

UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden domestic violence shelter announces plans to expand

OGDEN — The YCC Family Crisis Center announced that it will be expanding with plans to build an apartment building near its campus to meet the need for transitional housing. The nonprofit had called for more transitional housing earlier this year to help move victims of domestic violence out of shelter settings into longer-term housing. The lack of transitional housing and limited shelter capacity had forced staff members to turn some people away, according to YCC victim advocate Ashley Daniels.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE

