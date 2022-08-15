ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!

If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms

Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes

Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
Australian Ellia Green, Rio Olympics gold medallist, talks gender transition

When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been.'"
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
