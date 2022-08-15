Read full article on original website
Coco Gauff injures ankle, withdraws during Cincinnati-area loss
Coco Gauff withdrew during Tuesday’s first-round match against the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova due to a left ankle injury sustained
Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man
Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.
Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!
If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds
MUNICH, Germany, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women’s race by five thousandths of a second.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Actress Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run for Senate in Italy's elections
Italian cinema icon Gina Lollobrigida will run for the Senate in her country's elections next month, weeks after celebrating her 95th birthday.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Fox News
Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms
Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are set to team up for a day of tennis in London
The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis champion Roger Federer to host a day of tennis in East London next month in support of two charities: Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The day of tennis, where children aged between 8 and 15 will get the opportunity...
Tennis-Fritz no fan of ATP's 'dumb' off-court coaching rule
Aug 18 (Reuters) - American Taylor Fritz bashed the ATP Tour's trial of off-court coaching on Wednesday, saying that allowing players to receive instructions during a match was a "dumb rule" that went against the concept of tennis being an individual sport.
6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes
Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
ESPN
Australian Ellia Green, Rio Olympics gold medallist, talks gender transition
When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been.'"
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode
Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
Tennis-Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal lost 7-6(9) 4-6 6-3 to Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday in the Spaniard's first match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury, dealing a big blow to his preparations for the U.S. Open.
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
