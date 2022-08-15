ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

60-Year-Old Killed After Car Strikes Golf Cart In Capital District

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago

One person is dead and another is injured after a golf cart was struck by a car in the region, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on Route 9 in Columbia County, in the town of Kinderhook.

State Police said a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound when the golf cart entered the roadway near Maple Lane South and the vehicles collided.

The impact killed the golf cart driver, identified as 60-year-old Dopson Wynter, of Kinderhook.

A 55-year-old passenger in the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, of Kinderhook, was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 40-year-old driver of the car, Heather Graziosi, of Livingston, was not injured and no criminal charges were filed.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

