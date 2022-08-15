Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warnings expire for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Flash flood warnings were issued for Mobile and Baldwin counties due to lots of rainfall Thursday morning and more is expected over the coming days.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
WTGS
Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning
A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
WEAR
Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
WJHG-TV
Santa Rosa multi-vehicle crash results in truck overturned, minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person had minor injuries after a multi-car crash in Santa Rosa County Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers, the crash involved three vehicles on State Road 87 and Nevada Street around 4 p.m. FHP Officials say a white pickup truck...
niceville.com
Santa Rosa traffic advisory includes 30-day road closure
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane...
Gulf Shores plans to expand roadways as more people move to city
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Gulf Shores is working to adopt a transportation plan. With more people choosing to call Gulf Shores home, city leaders are concerned about traffic. To combat the influx of new residents and annual visitors, city officials want to add another lane to southbound County Road 59, while […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores construction plans for the widening of Hwy 59 and a new pedestrian bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — In 2019, the Alabama legislature passed a statewide gas tax increase to help with transportation infrastructure funding. The Gulf Shores City Council had a work session on August 15, 2022, to discuss the next steps needed to ensure the city will be eligible for funding.
Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
getthecoast.com
Destin & Okaloosa look to purchase 336-feet of Tarpon Beach property to become public beach access
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council voted 6-1 to move forward with an interlocal agreement between the City of Destin and Okaloosa County to purchase nearly 340-feet of beachfront property at Tarpon Beach. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it has been done before for the Shore...
WEAR
Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
Truck flips in Santa Rosa Co., 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a […]
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
WEAR
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
NOLA.com
Watch video of massive hammerhead shark at Orange Beach scare swimmers out of water
A large hammerhead shark was caught on video this week splashing very close to shore at Orange Beach. The shark, estimated to be about 10 feet long, was chasing stingrays in the shallow water on a sunny day. Swimmers can be seen running to shore as they realize what's causing the splashing.
Comments / 0