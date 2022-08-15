ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
DESTIN, FL
WTGS

Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning

A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
WEAR

Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa traffic advisory includes 30-day road closure

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Cdt#Mph
WKRG News 5

Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WEAR

Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy