Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Southern Grant County in central Arkansas Northeastern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leola, or 14 miles southwest of Sheridan, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Carthage Thiel... Jenkins Ferry State Park Dogwood... Ain Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Tulip... Farindale Bunn... Willow Grapevine... Brush Creek Millerville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Pike; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Western and Northern Logan County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to near 110 expected. * WHERE...A large portion of central, southern, and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
