Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Jones Early Goal Pushes No. 2 Duke Past ECU, 1-0
Box Score GREENVILLE, N.C. – Boosted by an early goal by senior Sophie Jones and solid defense by the Blue Devils, the second-ranked Duke women's soccer team opened the 2022 campaign on Thursday at East Carolina with a 1-0 victory in front of a school-record crowd of 1,335 fans at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
goduke.com
Duke Announces Updates to Pregame Fan Experience for Football Games
DURHAM – On Thursday, Duke announced updates to its pregame fan experience for football games, including a new destination for fans called DevilsGate. Festivities begin at DevilsGate – located in the Card parking lot, next to Krzyzewskiville – three hours before each home game and end 15 minutes before kickoff. A map of DevilsGate can be found HERE.
goduke.com
Anthony Jr. Tabbed 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-American
DURHAM – Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. was named to the 2022 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. Anthony Jr. was one of four ACC players named to the list, joining Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive lineman Blake Miller as well as Florida State's defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Welcome Back Alumni to Durham
DURHAM – This past weekend, the Duke football program welcomed back over 50 former lettermen for a two-day event on campus. Former players spanning seven decades returned to Durham to participate in educational programming about the current landscape of the program under first-year head coach Mike Elko. Elko addressed...
goduke.com
Stroud Selected to ACC Preseason Watch List
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud continues his accumulation of preseason honors, after being named to the ACC's Preseason Watch List. Stroud heads into the 2022 season after a career-year in 2021, where he was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and the ACC Midfielder of the Year. Stroud played a critical two-way role for the Blue Devils, scoring four goals and adding four assists, while ranking third on the team in total minutes played at 1,717.
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women’s Soccer Receives Honors
DURHAM – As the No. 2 ranked Duke women's soccer team prepares to open the 2022 campaign this week, more honors for the Blue Devils rolled in on Tuesday from TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches. Duke seniors Ruthie Jones and Sophie Jones and sophomore Michelle Cooper were tabbed to...
goduke.com
Duke Announces 2022 Fall Ball Schedule
DURHAM – With one month until the start of fall ball, Duke softball has announced its 2022 slate of games during this fall. The schedule features eight exhibitions and ends with the Fall World Series in late October. "We are excited to hit the ground running with Team 6...
goduke.com
ACC Network Announces Fall Olympic Sports Broadcast Schedule
DURHAM – Duke will be featured 12 times on the ACC Network this fall across the four Olympic Sports in the fall sports broadcast schedule announced Tuesday by ESPN. Overall, ACC Network will televise 74 regular season contests in the sports of field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball.
goduke.com
Elko Radio Show Set for Washington Duke Inn
DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko will debut on Tuesday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
