Durham, NC

goduke.com

Jones Early Goal Pushes No. 2 Duke Past ECU, 1-0

Box Score GREENVILLE, N.C. – Boosted by an early goal by senior Sophie Jones and solid defense by the Blue Devils, the second-ranked Duke women's soccer team opened the 2022 campaign on Thursday at East Carolina with a 1-0 victory in front of a school-record crowd of 1,335 fans at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
goduke.com

Duke Announces Updates to Pregame Fan Experience for Football Games

DURHAM – On Thursday, Duke announced updates to its pregame fan experience for football games, including a new destination for fans called DevilsGate. Festivities begin at DevilsGate – located in the Card parking lot, next to Krzyzewskiville – three hours before each home game and end 15 minutes before kickoff. A map of DevilsGate can be found HERE.
goduke.com

Anthony Jr. Tabbed 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-American

DURHAM – Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. was named to the 2022 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. Anthony Jr. was one of four ACC players named to the list, joining Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive lineman Blake Miller as well as Florida State's defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.
goduke.com

Blue Devils Welcome Back Alumni to Durham

DURHAM – This past weekend, the Duke football program welcomed back over 50 former lettermen for a two-day event on campus. Former players spanning seven decades returned to Durham to participate in educational programming about the current landscape of the program under first-year head coach Mike Elko. Elko addressed...
Sports
State
South Carolina State
goduke.com

Stroud Selected to ACC Preseason Watch List

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud continues his accumulation of preseason honors, after being named to the ACC's Preseason Watch List. Stroud heads into the 2022 season after a career-year in 2021, where he was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and the ACC Midfielder of the Year. Stroud played a critical two-way role for the Blue Devils, scoring four goals and adding four assists, while ranking third on the team in total minutes played at 1,717.
goduke.com

Blue Devil Women’s Soccer Receives Honors

DURHAM – As the No. 2 ranked Duke women's soccer team prepares to open the 2022 campaign this week, more honors for the Blue Devils rolled in on Tuesday from TopDrawerSoccer and United Soccer Coaches. Duke seniors Ruthie Jones and Sophie Jones and sophomore Michelle Cooper were tabbed to...
goduke.com

Duke Announces 2022 Fall Ball Schedule

DURHAM – With one month until the start of fall ball, Duke softball has announced its 2022 slate of games during this fall. The schedule features eight exhibitions and ends with the Fall World Series in late October. "We are excited to hit the ground running with Team 6...
goduke.com

ACC Network Announces Fall Olympic Sports Broadcast Schedule

DURHAM – Duke will be featured 12 times on the ACC Network this fall across the four Olympic Sports in the fall sports broadcast schedule announced Tuesday by ESPN. Overall, ACC Network will televise 74 regular season contests in the sports of field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball.
goduke.com

Elko Radio Show Set for Washington Duke Inn

DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko will debut on Tuesday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
