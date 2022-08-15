Read full article on original website
Related
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
technewstoday.com
How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?
The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to add Kill All Not Responding Tasks to Context menu on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to add Kill all not responding tasks to the desktop context menu on Windows 11/10. That will be very helpful in cases when some applications become non-responsive and then force close is required for them. By adding this option to the desktop right-click menu, you can end or terminate the non-responding processes of such programs with a few mouse clicks. The option triggers a Taskkill command that works only on the Non-responding processes of the running tasks.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
ZDNet
How to create a Linux virtual machine with VirtualBox
Linux is everywhere -- in phones, smart appliances, cloud storage services, cars, thermostats, and just about everything with an embedded system or a major third-party service. It can also be on your desktop. Linux is a fantastic choice as a desktop operating system because it's incredibly reliable, secure, and more...
The Windows Club
How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows 11/10 using Services Manager, Regedit, Gpedit
The Error Reporting feature in Windows 11/10 collects the error date and sends it to Microsoft. Now, some users do not want Microsoft to collect their data. Well, the developers of Microsoft are well aware of this and have included options to disable Error Reporting in Windows 11/10 using Services Manager, Regedit, and Gpedit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe
Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
pocketnow.com
Android 13 vs Android 12: What’s new?
Google showcased Android 13 back at the I/O Developer conference earlier this year. And now, after months and months of testing, Google has released Android 13 to the general public today. The update is now available for Google Pixel 4 and above, while the devices from other OEMs will be getting Android 13 "later this year."
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
technewstoday.com
How to Use PS4 And PS5 Without Controller?
You can play your PlayStation games elsewhere, not on your console. It’s not a widespread function. Therefore, we’re showing you how to use PS5 and PS5 without a controller. The solution is the “Remote Play” app, alongside the “Remote Play” feature. It’s beneficial if you don’t have or...
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall NVIDIA drivers in Windows
If you are planning to upgrade your NVIDIA graphics card or switch from NVIDIA to AMD, you might want to uninstall the drivers for your old NVIDIA graphics card. Having old or residual drivers may cause stability issues and applications like games to stutter or hardware to malfunction. It is also a good idea to completely remove the drivers for old hardware that you are not using to improve Windows boot time.
The Windows Club
Windows Speech Recognition doesn’t work [Fixed]
Speech recognition is a relatively new but important feature in Windows computers. This option allows you to voice type and give commands to use applications in Windows. However, in some cases, the Speech Recognition Setup may not work. If speech recognition doesn’t work on your Windows 11/10 computer, then please read this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
How to enable and use Edge Clarity Boost in Windows 11
To enhance your experience when playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform on Edge, Microsoft has introduced Edge Clarity Boost. However, this feature is disabled by default, that is why, in this post, we are going to see how you can enable and use Edge Clarity Boost in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
Fix Valorant Error Code VAL 9 the right way
Valorant gamers cannot connect to the server as every time they try to do the same, they are met with Error Code VAL 9 in Valorant. The error code implies some network issue on your end or the server’s end. As for the former, we can try to fix the problem, but for the latter, there is nothing you can do other than keep checking the server status. In this post, we are going to talk about this error code and see what you can do to resolve it.
The Windows Club
How to Free up, Reduce or Limit RAM usage in Windows 11
You may notice your Windows 11 system is taking a performance hit which could potentially lead to a crash, freezing or not responding issues – this is primarily due to the computer keeps running high on memory usage in some cases. In this post, we will offer ways PC users can free up, reduce or limit RAM usage on their devices.
The Windows Club
How to Install and Set Up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10
Visual Studio 2022 is one of the best text editors in the market. It packs an excellent User Interface, Intellisense, and a lot of different features to make coding easier for you. In this post, we will see how you can install and set up Visual Studio 2022 on Windows 11/10 computers.
The Windows Club
Fix Photoshop problems and issues like quitting, closing itself, etc. on Windows PC
Photoshop is one of the leading vector graphic software available on the market. Photoshop is used by both professionals and hobbyists to do tasks. From time to time, Photoshop may develop problems and issues that need addressing. Some issues may be related directly to Photoshop, and some will be caused by the user’s computer hardware or software.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Comments / 0