Valorant gamers cannot connect to the server as every time they try to do the same, they are met with Error Code VAL 9 in Valorant. The error code implies some network issue on your end or the server’s end. As for the former, we can try to fix the problem, but for the latter, there is nothing you can do other than keep checking the server status. In this post, we are going to talk about this error code and see what you can do to resolve it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO