ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando advances safety proposals, as bar owners hope further measures aren’t punitive

By Ryan Gillespie, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsv0d_0hIJENow00
Security guards march down the middle of Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando on Friday evening, August 5, 2022. Following a shooting outside a bar Sunday morning that left seven people injured and an unknown gunman at large, Mayor Buddy Dyer has proposed implementing a safety plan every Friday and Saturday night. Police and and hired security guards with weapons-detecting measures will block off three blocks of Orange Avenue, from Washington Street to Pine Street, to deter people with bad intentions. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando commissioners unanimously advanced policies aimed at securing private parking lots, tweaking its noise ordinance and requiring new late-night businesses to have a safety plan.

The ordinance spawned a broader discussion on safety downtown, exacerbated by a mass shooting last month that injured seven near Wall Street. No arrests have been made, and the Orlando Police Department is still investigating, the department said Monday.

City officials said the proposals on Monday’s agenda were designed to limit the festival-like atmosphere on downtown streets on weekend nights when crowds of more than 15,000 fill more than 100 bars and spill out into the streets of the Entertainment Area. They say that atmosphere has contributed to the violence, which included the murder last year of a 34-year-old Army veteran on a crowded downtown sidewalk after bars closed for the evening.

About a dozen bar owners and operators addressed commissioners Monday, arguing they aren’t to blame for the violent incidents since last April and want to help create a safer downtown.

“We want to be a good partner to the city of Orlando,” said Doug Taylor, managing partner of Church Street Entertainment. “I think we can find solutions that are violence-ending and not business- and job-killing.”

Following the mass shooting, on July 31, Mayor Buddy Dyer implemented security checkpoints where OPD officers were checking for illegal firearms using gun-sniffing dogs. The city also plans to add metal detectors in the future, he said.

“I think the crowd is a little bit better under control. People who have been carrying guns haven’t been evident at the checkpoints,” he said.

Taylor said his business supports the checkpoints, even if it harms their bottom line.

City Commissioner Regina Hill, whose district includes downtown, said the city should take steps to make a safer environment, without vilifying downtown bar owners that create the region’s densest nightlife scene.

“I don’t want us to start penalizing the same people that have brought us this far,” she said. “Guns are what’s harming our downtown. People used to drink and get in bar fights, now they carry guns.”

Dyer also said the city isn’t considering extending or shortening bar hours. Some owners have lobbied for changes, he said, arguing that staggering closing times would prevent a crush of people leaving at the same time, causing crowding in the streets after 2 a.m.

The changes the council voted on require security at privately run parking lots, including when cars are parked after 10 p.m., as well as lighting and gates to block them off after hours. Proposals also include further enforcing the noise ordinance and requiring new bars to have a safety plan and a conditional use permit to pour alcohol late at night.

“I think each of the little steps helps a little bit,” Dyer said.

Commissioner Jim Gray, whose district covers Lake Nona but works downtown, has frequently criticized the downtown atmosphere for not having enough variety of entertainment options.

Earlier this summer, in a prior discussion of the proposals, he voted no alongside commissioner Tony Ortiz, arguing the council needed to address the problem with a sense of urgency.

Both signed off on Monday. Gray said he was encouraged that so many bar owners have gotten involved, but cautioned he sees the proposals as a first step toward improving the area.

“We’ve got more things to do and we’re going to do it,” he said.

Several entertainment owners and operators also pushed back on some provisions of the city’s noise ordinance, which call for quieting some noise they attribute to the festival atmosphere, as well as people who choose to drink and hang out in parking lots, as opposed to packing into the bars.

“It’s the logical link of violence and noise that I have a philosophical difference with,” said Jeffrey Gitto, who owns several bars and restaurants in the area. “You can’t get from noise to gun violence without a lot of assumptions.”

The proposals, because they change a city ordinance, will require a second vote of the city council on Sept. 12.

“This will be a continued conversation, even after we pass this,” Dyer said.

rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative

A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
floridianpress.com

Florida Police Chiefs Endorse Moody and Simpson

This week, the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) released two more endorsements. The FPCA has endorsed Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner, and they have also endorsed Ashley Moody (R) in her reelection bid for Florida’s Attorney General. In a statement, Keith Touchberry, the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Downtown Orlando#City Council#Security Guards#Washington Street#Food Drink
fox35orlando.com

Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
ocfl.net

Orange County Solutions are Making Pine Hills Roads Safer for Everyone

In early August, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted to adopt Vision Zero, an effective method of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by focusing on designing safer roadways. Pine Hills, a thriving community that has seen impressive growth over the past decade, is one of the first areas of focus for the Vision Zero initiative.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
villages-news.com

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy